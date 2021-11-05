Around the Diocese: November 7, 2021
Carrying the cross of infertility
FORT WAYNE — The annual Evening of Hope and Healing for those struggling with infertility is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m. at St. Thérèse, Little Flower, Parish in South Bend. This year, Ed Dolphin, a Holy Cross seminarian whose ministry placement is with Hope for the Journey and Springs in the Desert infertility ministries, will provide the reflection for the evening based on a Scripture reading. Couples experiencing infertility or secondary infertility and the individuals who care about them are encouraged to attend and accompany each other as they walk through this unexpected journey.
For those in attendance, there will be eucharistic adoration, prayer prompts, inspirational music and the opportunity to receive prayer for healing as individuals or couples. Additional information is available by contacting Lisa Everett in the Office of Marriage and Family Life at leverett@diocesefwsb.org or 574-968-2439.
Provided by Patti Webster
St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Angola closed out Respect Life Month activities Oct. 31 with a rosary for life outside the church. Around 20 parishioners had been gathering to recite the rosary each day since the start of the month. Additionally, the parish set up white crosses near the highway at the parish and at St. Paul Chapel in Fremont to memorialize those lost to abortion during the year. Members also showed their support for the unborn with an interactive bulletin board inside the church and welcomed speaker Ann Freeman from the Women’s Care Center of Northeast Indiana Oct. 9 and 10.
Jennifer Barton
Members of Knights of Columbus Council No. 16065 at St. Jude Parish in Fort Wayne and representatives of the Catholic Community Foundation of Northeast Indiana presented diocesan vocations director Father Andrew Budzinski with a check for $6,000 for the John Paul II Fund for Seminarian Education Oct. 22. This marked the first year funds were raised for the seminarians through council’s annual golf outing. From left, in front, are Grand Knight Mark Coral and vocations director Father Budzinski. In back are Knights Bernie Jozwiak, Steve Bogenschutz and Chris Mettler; Mike Shade, CCFNEI; and Knights Casey Didion, Greg Gillig and Aaron Kennerk.
Provided by Jim Conroy
The St. Aloysius Parish Knights of Columbus Council No. 13142 sponsored its annual bonfire and hayride Oct. 23 in Yoder, in conjunction with the parish school’s trunk-or-treat event. Steve Heckber drove the tractor that provided the hayride for costumed students and adults.
* * *
