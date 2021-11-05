Around the Diocese: November 7, 2021 Todays Catholic

Carrying the cross of infertility

FORT WAYNE — The annual Evening of Hope and Healing for those struggling with infertility is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m. at St. Thérèse, Little Flower, Parish in South Bend. This year, Ed Dolphin, a Holy Cross seminarian whose ministry placement is with Hope for the Journey and Springs in the Desert infertility ministries, will provide the reflection for the evening based on a Scripture reading. Couples experiencing infertility or secondary infertility and the individuals who care about them are encouraged to attend and accompany each other as they walk through this unexpected journey.

For those in attendance, there will be eucharistic adoration, prayer prompts, inspirational music and the opportunity to receive prayer for healing as individuals or couples. Additional information is available by contacting Lisa Everett in the Office of Marriage and Family Life at leverett@diocesefwsb.org or 574-968-2439.

* * *