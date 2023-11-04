Around the Diocese: November 5, 2023 Todays Catholic

Unique Nativity Depictions on Display at Saint Francis

By Joshua Schipper

The University of Saint Francis will host an exhibition featuring various depictions of the Nativity of Jesus from Saturday, November 4, through Wednesday, December 20, at the Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center. The exhibit will celebrate the university’s namesake, who, eight centuries ago this year, staged the first Nativity scene.

The collection of pieces on display came together after reaching out to around 30 regional artists who were asked to interpret the Nativity and take whatever approach they wanted to portray it, ranging from literal depictions to the very abstract. Among the pieces that will be on display are a collection of old Christmas cards depicting the Nativity and posters designed by art students.

One piece, depicting the Canadian Christmas Carol, is particularly unique because the artist incorporated the Algonquin tribe into the Nativity scene.

Justin Johnson, Gallery Director, said that the motivation was not to assemble an exhibition of assimilated, repetitive pieces, but rather to allow artists to “reflect on their own faith and their own approach to the subject.”

The gallery opens with a public reception on November 4 at 6 p.m. and will also be featured during the university’s Holiday Art Bazaar on Saturday, December 2. For up-to-date gallery times and availability, visit calendar.sf.edu.

