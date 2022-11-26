Around the Diocese: November 27, 2022

Tina Bailey of Fort Wayne Elected to Serve on National Board of the Christ Child Society

ROCKVILLE, MD – The National Christ Child Society (NCCS), one of the nation’s oldest organizations dedicated to serving the needs of under-resourced children, has announced the appointment of Tina Bailey of Fort Wayne as a Director at Large of its National Board of Directors. The new slate of officers for the 2022-2024 term was made official at the NCCS National Convention in Tucson on Sep. 17.

“We are thrilled to have Tina Bailey on our Board leadership team. As an active member, Tina has had so much to share, both personally and professionally. We are fortunate to have her positive energy, expertise, and experience to help guide our organization,” said Molly Fanning, immediate past president of the Society. “Her contributions will help us provide resources to aid children and families in 45 unique communities across the U.S. and help us to grow and thrive as a 135-year-old organization.

Tina Bailey has worked as a licensed cosmetologist for many years, integrating her work and home life along with volunteering in many different capacities. Tina married her husband, Steve, in 1991. As their family grew, she spent more time as a stay-at-home mom to her three sons and became an avid volunteer.

At her parish, Most Precious Blood in Fort Wayne, Tina designed and ran a SCRIP program to benefit the parish school and the families. She also designed and published the parish newsletter for many years and decorated the church for all seasons.

In 2008, Tina joined the Christ Child Society of Fort Wayne. She became the Communications Liaison with the Board of Directors and began publishing the quarterly member newsletters. In 2016, Tina was asked to help with the redesign of the Chapter’s website and the rebranding of the Fort Wayne Chapter. She says she enthusiastically tackled this task and vowed to improve the Christ Child Society’s impact in Fort Wayne. No more would the Christ Child Society be Fort Wayne’s “best kept secret.”

In addition to Tina’s passion for getting the word out, she has served her local chapter as Spiritual Co-Chairman, Recording Secretary, Vice President, and President. Tina is also the recipient of the Fort Wayne Chapter’s honored “Red Wagon Award” for outstanding service.

In her free time, Tina enjoys hearing her now-grown sons laugh while telling their stories; traveling to microbreweries with her husband; creating beautiful photography and publications; and spreading the word about the Christ Child Society.

Giving Tuesday

The Catholic Community Foundation of Northeast Indiana is once again proud to present #iGIVECATHOLIC National Day of Giving for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. Mark your calendars for Tuesday, Nov. 29, with advanced giving beginning on Nov. 15. This year there are approximately 23 participating parishes, schools, and Catholic ministries. To find a complete list of participants and to donate, please visit fwsb.igivecatholic.org. The Catholic Community Foundation provided this user-friendly platform to be able to donate to your personal favorite Catholic cause on this National Day of Giving.

St. Joseph Missions Names New Executive Director

FORT WAYNE – St. Joseph Missions, Allen County’s first emergency shelter exclusively for single women who are experiencing homelessness, located at 3505 Lake Ave., has named Erin Ness, MSW, the new Executive Director following a brief interim role.

Ness, a Fort Wayne native, earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work and Criminal Justice from Ball State University and her Masters of Social Work from Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis. Prior to her recent promotion, Ness served as the Program Director at St Joseph Missions from its inception. Ness also served as co-manager of the City of Fort Wayne’s Winter Contingency Program for the 2020/2021 season and was the Director of Operations at Vincent Village, a transitional shelter for families who are experiencing homelessness.

“I am extremely excited to take on this role with an organization I wholeheartedly believe in. St. Joseph Missions has a true heart for women who are experiencing homelessness and I want to continue to be a champion for women to thrive, rather than just trying to survive,” said Ness.

