Francie Hogan
Graphic Designer
November 24, 2023 // Diocese

Around the Diocese: November 26, 2023

Hannah’s House ‘Holiday Happenings’ Celebrates 30 Years

SOUTH BEND – Devoted to empowering disadvantaged pregnant women on their path toward life transformation, Hannah’s House in South Bend will host its annual Holiday Happenings fundraiser on Friday, December 8.
This year’s charitable auction dinner, celebrating 30 years of Hannah’s House Holiday Happenings, will begin at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour and silent auction inside the Gillespie Conference Center at Hilton Garden Inn, 53995 S.R. 933. Dinner will follow, along with a program, recognition of two award recipients by the local nonprofit, and a live auction. Formal gala attire is encouraged for this elegant evening.

Recognizing the organization’s three decades of supporting residents and their personal growth, a program will present successes and insights of Hannah’s House alumnae, in addition to words from the nonprofit’s late founder, William “Bill” B. Killilea.
Hannah’s House is a faith-based agency offering a continuum of stable housing, home life, staff support, and programming. The Hannah’s House mission is to empower disadvantaged pregnant women to begin a process of life transformation. All are aligned for the development and growth of the physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being of participants.

To learn more, visit hannahshousemichiana.org or call 574-254-7271.

University of Saint Francis Lighting of the Lake and Living Nativity

FORT WAYNE – The University of Saint Francis will offer the Lighting of the Lake Luminaries and Living Nativity on Sunday, December 3, on the campus near  Saint Francis Chapel, 2701 Spring St.

Experience the petting zoo at 5:30 p.m., followed by the blessing of luminaries at 6 p.m. Members of the Saint Francis community will portray the Living Nativity. This event honors the Christmas creche tradition begun by St. Francis in 1223, which reenacts the birth of Christ. The evening will conclude with complimentary cookies and hot cocoa at Achatz Hall of Science and John and Toni Murray Research Center. Purchase a luminary at saintfrancis.givingfuel.com/lights.

Night Out with the Guys at the Mount

Provided by Father Jonathan Norton
Father Jonathan Norton, Director of Seminarians for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, shared this photo on Facebook on Friday, November 17, and posted, “Night out with the guys at Mount St Mary’s seminary. To the Mount!” Clockwise from the front are Noah Isch, Andrew Barnes, Samuel Martinez, Deacon Caleb Kruse, Johnathon Hickey, Deacon Oscar Duarte, Greenan Sullivan, and Father Norton.

Seventh-Graders Tour Noll Center, Cathedral

Joshua Schipper
Seventh-grade students from St. Matthew Cathedral School in South Bend visit the Fort Wayne chancery office on Wednesday, November 8, and Bishop Rhoades gave them a tour of his office. The students also took a tour of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in downtown Fort Wayne.

St. Louis Pastor Serves up Treats

Provided by St. Louis Besancon
Father Tyrell Alles, Pastor of St. Louis Besancon Catholic Church in New Haven, joins parishioners to serve food at the parish’s Ham and Turkey Dinner on Sunday, November 19. The annual event, which includes a meal, games, and raffles, takes place every year on the Sunday before Thanksgiving.

Bishop Speaks to Adult Faith Formation

Provided by St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel Parish
Following his talk during an evening of adult faith formation at St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel, Bishop Rhoades chats with members of the St. Joseph community during a reception on Tuesday, November 7.

