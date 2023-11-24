Around the Diocese: November 26, 2023 Francie Hogan Graphic Designer

Hannah’s House ‘Holiday Happenings’ Celebrates 30 Years

SOUTH BEND – Devoted to empowering disadvantaged pregnant women on their path toward life transformation, Hannah’s House in South Bend will host its annual Holiday Happenings fundraiser on Friday, December 8.

This year’s charitable auction dinner, celebrating 30 years of Hannah’s House Holiday Happenings, will begin at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour and silent auction inside the Gillespie Conference Center at Hilton Garden Inn, 53995 S.R. 933. Dinner will follow, along with a program, recognition of two award recipients by the local nonprofit, and a live auction. Formal gala attire is encouraged for this elegant evening.

Recognizing the organization’s three decades of supporting residents and their personal growth, a program will present successes and insights of Hannah’s House alumnae, in addition to words from the nonprofit’s late founder, William “Bill” B. Killilea.

Hannah’s House is a faith-based agency offering a continuum of stable housing, home life, staff support, and programming. The Hannah’s House mission is to empower disadvantaged pregnant women to begin a process of life transformation. All are aligned for the development and growth of the physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being of participants.

To learn more, visit hannahshousemichiana.org or call 574-254-7271.

University of Saint Francis Lighting of the Lake and Living Nativity

FORT WAYNE – The University of Saint Francis will offer the Lighting of the Lake Luminaries and Living Nativity on Sunday, December 3, on the campus near Saint Francis Chapel, 2701 Spring St.

Experience the petting zoo at 5:30 p.m., followed by the blessing of luminaries at 6 p.m. Members of the Saint Francis community will portray the Living Nativity. This event honors the Christmas creche tradition begun by St. Francis in 1223, which reenacts the birth of Christ. The evening will conclude with complimentary cookies and hot cocoa at Achatz Hall of Science and John and Toni Murray Research Center. Purchase a luminary at saintfrancis.givingfuel.com/lights.

