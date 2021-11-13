Around the Diocese: November 14, 2021 Todays Catholic

Nocturnal Adoration Society inaugurated

St. Casimir Parish, South Bend, inducted several members into the second Nocturnal Adoration Society in the diocese Oct. 30 at a Mass celebrated by Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades and concelebrated by pastor Father Ryan Pietrocarlo, CSC, at St. Adalbert Parish. Women and men will take turns praying throughout the night every first Saturday at St. Casimir as a response to Christ’s invitation to keep prayerful vigil with Him. The first Nocturnal Adoration Society in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend remains active at St. John the Evangelist Parish, Goshen. Provided by Father Ryan Pietrocarlo, CSC

Wax museum of holiness

Provided by Lois Widner

Fourth graders at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School, Fort Wayne, celebrated their Wax Museum of Saints the week of Nov. 1. The students worked hard during October, researching their saints and preparing for the special day as well as for the All-Schools Mass. The school’s students, staff, parents and visitors had an opportunity to visit the museum and donate money to St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen.

* * *