Around the Diocese: November 11, 2018 Todays Catholic

OSV Institute relaunches to impact issues facing the Church

HUNTINGTON — After more than 100 years of supporting thousands of initiatives throughout the U.S. Catholic Church, Our Sunday Visitor is relaunching its OSV Institute with a strategic vision for serving the future of the Church in the U.S.

The institute is expanding its reach by focusing on three specific challenges facing the Church: millennial re-engagement, Hispanic outreach and Catholic parenting resources — areas that have a great impact on the future of the Church and need more resources to cultivate results and broaden impact.

“By zeroing in on these three initiatives, we can target our resources to maximize impact in the Church and help it thrive in the 21st century,” said Jason Shanks, president of the institute.

True to the vision of its founder, Archbishop John Francis Noll, profits made from OSV’s printing and publishing are not only reinvested in the Church, but intentionally appropriated to causes that will make the most impact. Over $75 million has been invested in the Church from the OSV Institute since its founding, in support of thousands of initiatives and events.

“The Church is changing,” said Shanks. “And so is the way we approach our reinvestment in Catholic initiatives.”

OSV Institute seeks to serve the Church by supporting innovative and effective Church-related programs that help Catholics of diverse ethnicities, ages and stages of life come closer to Christ.

One of the initiatives supported by the OSV Institute is Bishop Robert Barron’s Word on Fire Institute, which focuses on providing content to support the new evangelization.

“Getting after the ‘nones’ should be priority number one — find them, bring them back, engage them, answer their questions,” wrote Bishop Barron in his book, “To Light a Fire on the Earth: Proclaiming the Gospel in a Secular Age,” when referring to millennials who identify as not religious. “We’re losing young people in droves, and we need to get them back.”

Dioceses, Catholic ministries and apostolates can apply for grants within these three new initiatives directly at the new website, www.osvinstitute.com.

Support group for divorced Catholics

FORT WAYNE — The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend will host a 12-week support group for divorced men and women from 7-9 p.m. Monday evenings beginning Jan. 7 and continuing through March 25 at the Archbishop Noll Catholic Center in Fort Wayne.

The gatherings will feature Ascension Press’ “Surviving Divorce” DVD series, which covers topics such as shock and grief, anger and forgiveness, money issues, helping children cope, and annulment and remarriage. It is based on the teachings of the Catholic Church and is open to anyone who needs comfort, counsel and clarity after divorce.

The cost of the program is $20 and includes a personal guide for each participant. To register, contact Allison Sturm at asturm@diocesefwsb.org or 260-399-1452. For more information, visit www.diocesefwsb.org/Divorce-Ministry. Registration deadline is Friday, Jan. 4. This group is limited to 12 people.

* * *