Around the Diocese: May 5, 2024 Todays Catholic

Catholic ChariTEA Promotes Mental Health for Women

The first Catholic ChariTEA was held on Sunday, April 28, at the Fort Wayne Country Club to honor woman and promote Catholic Charities’ counseling services. The Mother’s Day event included raffles and donations to benefit the counseling services, which provides mental health services to 13 Catholic schools, as well as therapy, group addiction counseling, and clinical navigation to all those in need throughout the diocese. Lesa Rae Vartanian, Ph.D., spoke about the strength of women in the many roles they find themselves and navigating those roles through life. – Photos provided by Catholic Charities

Retirement for Michael Shade

Joshua Schipper

On Thursday, April 25, the Catholic Community Foundation of Northeast Indiana hosted a retirement open house at The Citadel in downtown Fort Wayne for outgoing CEO Michael Shade, who greeted guests throughout the evening, including Thomas Skiba, pictured above. Shade, who assumed the top role at the foundation in 2017, passed the torch to new CEO Mackenzie Ritchie earlier this year.

‘Be Our Guest’ at Luers Knight

Photos by Georgia Lieb

On Friday, April 26, Bishop Luers High School in Fort Wayne hosted its annal fundraiser Luers Knight. The theme for the event this year was “Be Our Guest,” which tied into the school’s spring musical, “Beauty and the Beast.” The musical cast performed two numbers during the evening, and greeted guests, including Bishop Rhoades, in full costume.

* * *