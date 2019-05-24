Around the Diocese: May 26, 2019 Todays Catholic

Ancilla College celebrates 52nd graduating class

DONALDSON — Ancilla College graduated its 52nd class in school history on Saturday, May 4, at Ancilla Domini Chapel. State Rep. Jack Jordan addressed the audience that came to celebrate the 142 graduation candidates, of whom 83 walked in the ceremony.

“You carry within you a thumbprint that is unique and is the core of the mission of Ancilla College,” said Ancilla President Dr. Michelle Dvorak, PHJC. “It is rooted in values of integrity and service to others. That thumbprint stays in your hearts.”

Vice President of Academic Affairs Sam Soliman continued the message of service, stating, “In selflessness, self-fulfillment is attained.”

A reception followed, as Ancilla faculty, staff, students and their families gathered in Cana Hall for fellowship and refreshments.

‘Mornings of Reflection’ for liturgical ministers planned

FORT WAYNE — The diocesan Office of Worship will host “Mornings of Reflection” for liturgical ministers Saturday, June 15, in Fort Wayne and Saturday, June 22, in Mishawaka.

In the Fort Wayne area, attend Saturday, June 15, from 10 a.m. to noon at St. John the Baptist Church, 4500 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne. For those in the South Bend area, attend Saturday, June 22, from 10 a.m. to noon at St. Monica Church, 222 W. Mishawaka Ave., Mishawaka.

Led by diocesan seminarians, events like “Mornings of Reflection” can serve as an annual retreat experience for diocesan extraordinary ministers and lectors, although anyone is welcome to attend. They are free of charge and no preregistration is required.

Learn to give thanks at retreat

PLYMOUTH — Sister Barbara Jean Franklin, ASC, will present “Give Thanks in All Circumstances” at The Center at Donaldson Monday, July 8, from 8:30 a.m. through Tuesday, July 9, at 4 p.m. EDT. All conference talks will be held at the Catherine Kasper Home. Registration fee is $100.

These two days of prayer are an invitation to live out of the logic of abundance instead of the logic of scarcity, to open oneself to God’s great love without any assumptions or presumptive expectations, to accept as gift all that God so generously offers.

Sister Barbara Jean has been a member of the Adorers of the Blood of Christ for over 50 years. Her ministry has included serving as teacher and principal in Catholic elementary schools, serving her religious community in various administrative and leadership roles, writing, and offering reflection days and retreats on various topics to members of religious communities and lay Catholic groups. She currently serves on the Community Life Team at the Ruma Center, a retirement facility for members of her community.

Register at Lindenwood.org by July 1. For more information, email lindenwood@poorhandmaids.org or call (574) 935-1780.

Catherine Kasper Home and Lindenwood are ministries of the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ; both are a part of The Center at Donaldson, 9601 Union Rd., Plymouth.

* * *