Around the Diocese: March 28, 2021 Todays Catholic

World Apostolate of Fatima scholarship essay contest

FORT WAYNE — The World Apostolate of Fatima (Blue Army) Fort Wayne/South Bend Division

will award a $500 scholarship to a student in eighth grade from three areas of the diocese — Fort Wayne, central and South Bend — for a grand total of $1500.

Any student who is currently in eighth grade may submit an essay, whether a private, public or home-school student.

Three winners will be selected by the World Apostolate of Fatima judging committee and approved by WAF spiritual director Father Glenn Kohrman and Father Robert Garrow.

Our Lady of Fatima warned that Russia would multiply its errors if it did not honor her request. During her last apparition, on Oct. 13, 1917, she identified herself as “I am the Lady of the Rosary,” and asked the children to continue to pray the Most Holy Rosary each day. Three weeks later, Russia suffered a revolution and the government was overthrown.

The essay theme is to identify one or more errors of Russia and give examples of how people are still suffering from these errors today.

Essays need to be written in 12 point/Times New Roman font, no less than 500 words and up to 2,500 words in length. All essays should be submitted no later than May 13 to Anita Senesac at anita@fatimafwsb.org or FWSB WAF Blue Army Inc., P.O. Box 10032, Fort Wayne, IN 46850. The three winners will be announced June 5.

Client stories wanted by Catholic Charities

FORT WAYNE — As Catholic Charities approaches its 100th anniversary in 2022, stories from past and present individuals, couples and families it has served are being collected. The stories will help Catholic Charities celebrate this milestone.

The staff of Catholic Charities would like to hear how Catholic Charities has made an impact on those served by the agency over the years. Past employees, board members, volunteers or clients who received services from any of past or present programs are encouraged to share what programs they were enrolled in, how long ago and how Catholic Charities was able to help.

Past programs operated by Catholic Charities were Birthing the Vision, Children’s Cottage, Circle of Mercy Day Care Center, foster parent training (1997), faith-based initiatives, home visitors, Project Rachel, Saint Anne’s Home (1967-2015), summer enrichment, the Rainbows, Ten-O-Four Home, Villa of the Woods in Fort Wayne and Vincent House in Elkhart.

Current programs run by the agency are adoption; assistance with rent, food or utilities; backpack program; Christmas program; counseling; coats program; disaster relief; Education Creates Hope and Opportunity; food pantry; Hispanic health advocate; immigration services; pregnancy counseling; refugee services; Retired Senior Volunteer Program; services to survivors of human trafficking; Senior Community Services Employment Program; VITA Tax; and youth mentoring.

To share a story, visit www.ccfwsb.org/share-your-story.

