Around the Diocese: March 27, 2022 Todays Catholic

Retreat for those facing infertility

SOUTH BEND – The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend and Springs in the Desert are partnering to support couples carrying the cross of infertility with a day-long retreat this Mother’s Day weekend on Saturday, May 7, at Sacred Heart Parish Center in Notre Dame. Come with your spouse or on your own to be supported, hear inspiring reflections, have opportunities for group sharing and experience friendship with others on the same path. Our retreat will include time for prayer in adoration as well as an opportunity to receive the sacrament of reconciliation and attend the vigil Mass for Sunday. Registration is $50/couple or $25/individual, and includes lunch and dinner. Details at www.springsinthedesert.org. For additional questions, email [email protected].

Come and See retreat announced

SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS – Where is God calling you? The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Indiana, are inviting all single Catholic women ages 18-42 to explore their call during a Come and See retreat. The free retreat weekend will take place beginning at 7 p.m., EST, on Friday, April 8, and concluding at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, at spirit-filled Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, located 10 minutes west of Terre Haute, Indiana. During the retreat, you will have the opportunity to learn about the life and mission of the Congregation foundress, Saint Mother Theodore Guerin. You will also experience the mission first-hand in the lives of the Sisters of Providence and by hearing stories of living out the mission today. Learn more or sign up at ComeandSee.SistersofProvidence.org or contact Vocations Director Sister Joni Luna, SP, at 361-500-9505 or [email protected].

University of Saint Francis opens student art exhibit

FORT WAYNE – The University of Saint Francis will present its 46th Annual Creative Arts Student Exhibition from April 4 through May 4 at the Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center. USF invites the public to a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 8, at the Rolland Center, located off Leesburg Road on the southeast side of campus, 2701 Spring St. USF will present an awards program at 7:15 p.m. in the North Campus Auditorium, 2702 Spring St. The free exhibition will display works by students enrolled in USF Creative Arts. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The gallery will be closed Easter weekend, April 15 to 17.

Public lecture to examine solidarity

NOTRE DAME — The Notre Dame Office of Life and Human Dignity is excited to welcome Gloria Purvis to the University of Notre Dame for a public lecture on Thursday, March 31, at 7:30 p.m. in the Andrews Auditorium. She will explore the public discourse around racism and racial justice in recent years and invite all of us into a deeper examination of conscience about our history, our woundedness, and the call to solidarity. The event is free and open to the public.

