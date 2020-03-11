Around the Diocese: March 15, 2020
Parish mission planned for Immaculate Conception
LAOTTO — A parish mission
is planned for Immaculate Conception Parish, 7046 E 400 S., starting Sunday, March 15, at 7 p.m. The theme of the mission will be “Be renewed and worship the Father in spirit and in Truth.” (Jn 4:23)
On Sunday, March 15, hear about “Turbulent Times for Faith” from Mary Jo Parrish from St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Fort Wayne.
On Monday, March 16, hear about how Christians are treasures and gifts of the Holy Spirit, from Deborah Baum of Bishop Luers High School, Fort Wayne.
On Tuesday, March 17, be “Renewed by the Sacraments “with Father Jonathan Norton from Sacred Heart Parish, Warsaw.
On Wednesday, March 18, a Mass with Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades will be celebrated at 7 p.m.
Visit www.icccege.org or contact Paul Sade, 260-609-5607 or sadep@sgcs.k12.in.us, for more information.
Provided by Libby Alberding
Students at St. Joseph School, Decatur, learned about the biology and functions of the human heart during the Kids Heart Challenge in March. As part of the challenge, the students also raised $1,512 for the American Heart Association. The top fundraising students were honored by the school for their life-saving effort and received a heart-shaped keychain.
Provided by Esther Terry
Lindenwood Retreat and Conference Center, Plymouth, was host March 6-7 to about 120 Spanish-speaking prayer group leaders and others of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend who were seeking ongoing formation and renewal. Professor Paco Gavrilides from Sacred Heart Major Seminary in Detroit spoke to the participants on themes including salvation, the Holy Spirit, faith, repentance and maturity of faith. Parishioners of St. John the Evangelist, Goshen; St. Vincent de Paul, Elkhart; St. Patrick, Fort Wayne; St. Adalbert, South Bend; Our Lady of Guadalupe, Warsaw; Our Lady of Hungary, South Bend; St. Joseph, LaGrange; and St. Michael, Plymouth, participated.
Provided by Laura E. Ray
In light of concerns about the new coronavirus, Scouts in the diocesan Ad Altare Dei emblem class volunteered to wipe down all the pews at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Elkhart with a sanitizing solution prior to the parish’s Sunday evening Mass on March 8. Service to parishes is a part of the Ad Altare Dei Scouts’ study of the seven sacraments of the Catholic Church.
Provided by Pontifical North American College
Mark Hellinger, a seminarian of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, receives a paten containing hosts from the Most Reverend J. Augustine DiNola, OP, adjunct secretary of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Feb. 23 during Mass at the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception, Pontifical North American College, Vatican City. At the Mass, the Ministry of Acolyte was conferred on Hellinger and 37 other second-year students who are in formation for the priesthood at the college seminary.
* * *
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.