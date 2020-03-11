Around the Diocese: March 15, 2020 Todays Catholic

Parish mission planned for Immaculate Conception

LAOTTO — A parish mission

is planned for Immaculate Conception Parish, 7046 E 400 S., starting Sunday, March 15, at 7 p.m. The theme of the mission will be “Be renewed and worship the Father in spirit and in Truth.” (Jn 4:23)

On Sunday, March 15, hear about “Turbulent Times for Faith” from Mary Jo Parrish from St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Fort Wayne.

On Monday, March 16, hear about how Christians are treasures and gifts of the Holy Spirit, from Deborah Baum of Bishop Luers High School, Fort Wayne.

On Tuesday, March 17, be “Renewed by the Sacraments “with Father Jonathan Norton from Sacred Heart Parish, Warsaw.

On Wednesday, March 18, a Mass with Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades will be celebrated at 7 p.m.

Visit www.icccege.org or contact Paul Sade, 260-609-5607 or sadep@sgcs.k12.in.us, for more information.

