Around the Diocese: March 1, 2020 Todays Catholic

USF announces spring philosophy/theology lecture

FORT WAYNE — Dr. Vincent Wargo, University of Saint Francis associate professor of theology, will continue the USF Spring Philosophy/Theology Lecture Series with a discussion about why the question of “otherness” has become central to the identity of the subject in the 21st century. He will explore the philosophy of otherness and subjectivity as it relates to some contemporary major thinkers and issues

The free lecture will be presented March 18 at 7 p.m. in the Parkview Physicians Group Auditorium, Room 226, in the Achatz Hall of Science and John and Toni Murray Research Center on campus, 2701 Spring St., Fort Wayne.

The lecture is sponsored by the USF Department of Philosophy and Theology. For more information contact Angie Springer at 260-399-8066 or email aspringer@sf.edu.

St. Vincent de Paul Parish mission

FORT WAYNE — Join members of St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Fort Wayne for a parish mission, “Prayer as a Eucharistic Parish,” with nationally known speaker and parishioner Robert Rogers.

Rogers will speak about “The Power of Prayer” on Sunday, March 15, at 7:30 p.m. in the Church. He will also speak on the topics “No Regrets Prayers and Adoration” on Monday, March 16, at 7 p.m. in the Church and “A Musical Experience of Prayer and Worship in God’s Presence” on Tuesday, March 17, at 7 p.m., in the Church.

Everyone is welcome to attend. The parish is located at 1502 E. Wallen Road. For more information contact Dorothy Schuerman at church@saintv.org or 260-489-3537, or visit https://www.saintv.org.

Lenten series: ‘Keep Your Eyes on the Cross’

SOUTH BEND — St. Jude Church, 19704 Johnson Rd., South Bend will offer three nights of prayer and reflection to help with the journey into Lent.

“Keep Your Eyes on the Cross” will be on three consecutive Wednesday evenings from 7-8 p.m. at the church. Participants will journey with Jesus from Galilee to Jerusalem as He makes his way to His crucifixion.

On March 4, the topic will be “Journey to Jerusalem.” Patout Burns, a visiting professor of theology at the University of Notre Dame, will lead a reflection on Jesus’ teachings and miracles as He makes His way to Jerusalem. On March 11, “Journey to the Cross” will be discussed by Paul Wheatley, a PhD student in Theology at Notre Dame. He will explore Jesus’ final week in Jerusalem by looking closely at the Gospel of Mark.

On March 18, Robin Jensen, the Patrick O’Brien Professor of Theology at the University of Notre Dame with a background in art and art history, will explain why and when the cross and the crucifix began to appear in Christian art and show how the emergence of this core symbol is directly connected to the discovery of the True Cross relics in Jerusalem.

Celebration planned for St. Patrick in oratory

LAGRO — A St. Patrick Day Celebration will be Sunday, March 15, beginning with Mass at 12:30 p.m. at St. Patrick Oratory, 950 Main St.

An entertainment program, An Irish Melody, will begin at 2 p.m. with the Honeywell singers, Irish dance, a sing-a-long and refreshments following.

