Around the Diocese: June 28, 2020 Todays Catholic

Dana Strabavy named to South Bend Regional Chamber’s Michiana Forty Under 40

SOUTH BEND — Saint Joseph High School, South Bend, has announced that Dana Strabavy, director of counseling, has been named to the South Bend Regional Chamber’s Michiana Forty Under 40 Class of 2020.

The Forty Under 40 list recognizes young adults, professionals, executives and leaders who demonstrate professional success while engaging the community through charitable and civic involvement.

This year’s class was selected based on a nomination process submitted to an eight-person committee made up of business professionals from the Michiana region.

The special honor is a testament to Strabavy’s expertise and leadership in her field, her strong relationships with colleagues throughout the community and her deep commitment to Saint Joseph students and the school, said a news release from Saint Joseph. “She is indeed a champion for students, and we are so very proud.”

Right to Life Michiana scholarship winners announced

SOUTH BEND — Students from St. Joseph Grade School, St. Matthew Cathedral School and Saint Joseph High School, all in South Bend, were among the young people selected in May to receive a Right to Life Michiana scholarship for the 2020-21 school year.

Each year, Right to Life Michiana sponsors youth essay contests to cultivate pro-life leadership at a young age. For the Pro-Life Essay Contest, seventh and eighth grade students in St. Joseph County are encouraged to articulate pro-life truth with compassion. The contest gives them the chance to practice expressing their beliefs and think critically about the real-life consequences that stem from a disregard for the value of human life.

This year, the contest differed from past years in that the entry was not an essay, but a letter. Youths were challenged to practice a different written skill by writing a letter to former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Buttigieg has consistently spoken in favor of abortion rights, so students were asked to write a letter asking him to reconsider his pro-abortion-rights view and articulate why they are pro-life.

The students receiving the Pro-Life Essay Contest awards are Katharine Becker, St. Matthew; and Thomas Murphy, homeschooled. Runners-up were Theresa Garcia, homeschooled, and Gabriel Polaniecki, St. Joseph.

In addition, Right to Life Michiana announced the recipients of two other scholarships.

The Brother John Lavelle Scholarship Award is given annually to one exemplary pro-life student leader. This year, Hillsdale College senior Eoin Lyon will receive the $500 cash scholarship to be put toward expenses incurred while continuing his education.

The Dolores L. Peck Art Scholarship, also an annual award, aims to encourage creativity while advocating for the pro-life cause. This year’s scholarship will go to two students: Stephanie Nuñez, a 2020 graduate of Saint Joseph, and Ben Towers, 11th grade. Each receives $750 for educational costs.

* * *