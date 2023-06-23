Around the Diocese: June 25, 2023 Todays Catholic

Approximately 300 Catholic faithful from Sacred Heart and Our Lady of Guadalupe in Warsaw joined together on Sunday, June 11, for the Feast of Corpus Christi. The True Presence of the Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity of Jesus in the Holy Eucharist was celebrated, beginning with a Holy Hour at Sacred Heart and then a procession in prayer with Sacred Heart Pastor, Father Jonathan Norton elevating the Monstrance the .8 miles to McKinley Park, where he led the faithful in the Litany of the Precious Blood and the combined choirs sang Pan de Vida. The procession then continued the .9 miles to Lucerne Park with Deacon Marco Castillo of Our Lady of Guadalupe elevating the Holy Eucharist in the Monstrance half the distance and Our Lady of Guadalupe Pastor, Father Constantino “Tino” Rocha elevating for the final leg. Father Tino then presided over the Solemn Benediction. The day ended with a shared meal at Sacred Heart. — Photos by Bob List

Click here for more photos from the procession.

Wine and Jazz Event Helps Students through Scholarships

* * *