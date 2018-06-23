Around the Diocese: June 24, 2018 Todays Catholic

Program to save marriages slated for Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — There are ways that couples can help their marriage. If one or both partners feel alone, frustrated or angry, if they argue or have stopped talking to each other, or wonder if the marriage might end, Retrouvaille (pronounced retro-v) can help.

Retrouvaille is a worldwide program that offers tools needed for hurting couples to rediscover a loving marriage relationship. For more than 30 years, the program has helped hundreds of thousands of couples heal their hurting marriages.

To learn more about the program or to register for the Aug. 3-5 weekend and follow-up post-weekend sessions in Indianapolis, visit the website www.HelpOurMarriage.com or www.retrouvaille.org; email RetrouIndy@gmail.com; or call 317-489-6811 for confidential registration information. The Indianapolis Retrouvaille event is the closest one to many couples in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

Earthworks offers Summer Day Camp

DONALDSON – Earthworks Summer Day Camp is a place for children to disconnect from technology and learn about the interconnectedness with all of creation. Earthworks Summer Day Camps are designed for children ages 6-10. Weekly day camps run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. EDT. July camps will be held July 9-13, 16-20 and 23-27.

Earthworks Summer Day Camps are filled with activities related to nature. These include music, exploring the variety of habitats at The Center at Donaldson, art and nature-related games. Residents from Maria Center, an independent living community at The Center, join the children twice a week for intergenerational activities.

Each week the campers will visit a farm and greenhouse, fish, hike through the woods and prairie, and a favorite — “kids playing with kids” (of the goat variety). An art experience that is inspired by the natural surroundings is included.

Children can attend one or more of the six weeks of day camp. The cost is $150 per week with a 10 percent discount for additional siblings. Before and after childcare is available upon request. Scholarships are available for up to 50 percent of the cost of camp.

For additional information, visit www.earthworksonline.org, call Earthworks at 574-935-4164 or email Cheri Ringer, coordinator of Earthcare Education at cringer@poorhandmaids.org.

Earthworks is a ministry of the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ, located at the Lindenwood Retreat & Conference Center.

