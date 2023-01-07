Around the Diocese: January 8, 2023 Todays Catholic

Young Adults Enjoy Brunch with Seminarians at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Fort Wayne

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend Young Adult Ministry hosted Brunch with the Seminarians at the St. Charles Borromeo Youth Center. Seminarians Samuel Martinez, Noah Isch, and Deacon Jacob Schneider, all from St. Charles Borromeo, joined about 30 young adults for food and fellowship. Photos by Joshua Schipper

Knights of Columbus Celebrate Christmas at St. John Church

Breakfast with St. Nicholas is Held at St. Patrick Church

