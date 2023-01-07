Around the Diocese: January 8, 2023
Young Adults Enjoy Brunch with Seminarians at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Fort Wayne
On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend Young Adult Ministry hosted Brunch with the Seminarians at the St. Charles Borromeo Youth Center. Seminarians Samuel Martinez, Noah Isch, and Deacon Jacob Schneider, all from St. Charles Borromeo, joined about 30 young adults for food and fellowship. Photos by Joshua Schipper
Knights of Columbus Celebrate Christmas at St. John Church
On Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Knights of Columbus celebrated Christmas at the Community Center at St. John Church in New Haven. The event included dinner, awards, and a gift exchange. Father Nathan Maskall took part in the festivities and is seen here with District Deputy of the Knights of Columbus Tom Ryan and Grand Knight Chris Shortgen as Ryan presents the 2021-2022 Knights of Columbus Finance Award to Shortgen. — Provided by Julie Gremaux
Breakfast with St. Nicholas is Held at St. Patrick Church
On Sunday, Dec. 11, nearly 125 people attended Breakfast with St. Nick at St. Patrick Catholic Church in South Bend. Each of the 35 children who took part in the festivities received two gifts from St. Nicholas. Members of the Richi and Constance Sanchez family are all smiles as they get their photo taken. — Provided by Phil Niswonger
