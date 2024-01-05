Around the Diocese: January 7, 2024 Todays Catholic

On Thursday, December 21, employees who work in the Curia of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend and the offices of Catholic Charities of Fort Wayne-South Bend gathered in Warsaw for worship and fellowship ahead of the Christmas season. First, those who work in the diocesan offices – the Archbishop Noll Center in Fort Wayne and the St. John Paul II Center in Mishawaka – attended Mass at Sacred Heart Church in Warsaw. The Mass was celebrated by Bishop Rhoades, who was assisted by the priests who hold curial positions in the diocese: Father Mark Gurtner, Vicar General; Father Jacob Runyon, Judicial Vicar; Father Matthew Coonan, Episcopal Vicar for Clergy; Father Jonathan Norton, Diocesan Director of Seminarians; and Father Daniel Niezer, Diocesan Promoter of Priestly Vocations. Following Mass, dozens of diocesan and Catholic Charities employees, including CEO Dan Florin, gathered for a catered lunch at Westminster Hall on the campus of Grace College. During lunch, Bishop Rhoades hosted a trivia game where he quizzed those in attendance on diocesan history. Bishop Rhoades thanked the employees for helping the Church in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend serve its mission of bringing Christ to those within its boundaries. – Photos by Scott Warden

On Thursday, December 7, Father Stephen Felicichia, Pastor of St. Mary of the Lake Parish in Culver, was recognized with the Honorable Order of St. Barbara at a ceremony at the Indiana Army National Guard Armory in Fort Wayne. This “Honorable Order” award is presented through the U.S. Field Artillery Association (USFAA), a worldwide professional organization of U.S. Army and Marine Corps Artillerymen/Veterans headquartered at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. The St. Barbara award recognizes excellence in service to the artillery, outstanding professionalism, selfless service, and contributions to the promotion of the Field Artillery. Father Felicichia graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 2008 and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the Field Artillery. He served two separate one-year tours in Afghanistan. After his service ended, he began his priestly formation and was ordained a priest of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend in June of 2021. The event at the armory drew about 150 actively serving military members and families, as well as veterans.

