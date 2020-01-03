Around the Diocese: January 5, 2020 Todays Catholic

St. Vincent de Paul Society walk nets $25,000 for poor

FORT WAYNE — The St. Vincent de Paul Society third annual Friends of the Poor: Walk a Mile in My Shoes event took place Sept. 22 at Parkview Field in Fort Wayne. The walk is the organization’s major fundraising event and supports the St. Vincent de Paul Society in the greater Fort Wayne area. It raised over $25,000 that is already being given back to St. Vincent de Paul Society conferences to help those in need.

Around 150 people, six parish priests among them, walked the 3.2 mile route, past the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store and St. Patrick Church before returning to the finish line.

The mission of the St. Vincent de Paul Society is to alleviate poverty by offering hope and help to all, through the guidance of the Holy Spirit. Last year over 47,000 people were helped by Vincentians who visited their homes or helped them by offering pantries, voucher programs, or other services. St. Vincent de Paul Society of Fort Wayne members volunteered over 53,000 hours of service, drove over 97,000 miles and, through its 23 conferences, provided over $650,000 in cash assistance in 2018.

Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades will participate in the next Friends of the Poor: Walk a Mile in My Shoes event, which takes place on Sunday, Sept. 27, the feast date of St. Vincent de Paul, at Parkview Field.

Trivia Night fundraising event at Forever Learning

SOUTH BEND — Forever Learning Institute will host a trivia night fundraising event Saturday, Feb. 8, at Forever Learning, located in St. Therese, Little Flower Parish Center, 54191 Ironwood Rd., South Bend. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with competition beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The general knowledge trivia event will support FLI’s mission to improve the quality and dignity of senior adult life through continuing intellectual challenge, spiritual reflection and social interaction. Forever Learning serves approximately 800 seniors each semester by offering over 100 courses covering an amazing variety of topic areas.

Each team brings its own snacks. Cash bar for beer, wine, soda and water will be offered. Teams are encouraged to bring table decorations. Prizes will be awarded.

Teams of up to eight participants may register at the Forever Learning Office. Registration forms are available at the office or online at ForeverLearningInstitute.org. A $100 tax-deductible registration fee per team is due by Feb. 1. Call FLI at 574-282-1901 for more information.

* * *