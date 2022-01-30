Around the Diocese: January 30, 2022 Todays Catholic

Holy Cross Association announces conference

South Bend – The Midwest Province of the Brothers of Holy Cross present an upcoming virtual conference for anyone wishing to grow in their spiritual life. “Reaching Out – Touching Minds and Hearts Through Information, Formation and Transformation” will take place on Jan. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. over Zoom. Featured presenters are Judith R. Fean, MA, former vice president at Saint Mary’s College with the topic “Pope Francis’ Gift to Holy Cross” and Michael Reiling, MA, retired high school theology teacher and retreat leader speaking on “Transforming Your Life in Christ.” Register for the conference at holycrossassociates.org/chapters/national-and-regional-conferences.

Synod listening sessions

Fort Wayne – Pope Francis is seeking input from all members of the laity, especially those whose voice is not typically heard. You are invited to share how the Holy Spirit is speaking to you. To this end, the diocese is hosting listening sessions across our geographical region. The diocese will then prepare a summary document on these consultations to share with the Vatican. Please prayerfully consider attending a listening session. The listening session for Vicariate A will take place at St. Pius X in Granger on Thursday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. It will begin with Mass, with the listening session to follow. Vicariate D will host its listening session on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 1 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Fort Wayne, beginning with adoration. Vicariate E will have a listening session on Monday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Parish in Fort Wayne, beginning with Mass. Vicariate F will host a listening session on Saturday, Feb. 12 at SS. Peter and Paul in Huntington, with Mass and Holy Hour prior. The session for Vicariate C will take place on Tuesday, March 8 at 6 p.m. at St. Patrick Parish in Ligonier and will be bilingual. Visit diocesefwsb.org/synod/.

Taizé Prayer service scheduled

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods – The Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods will host a Taizé prayer service on Feb. 8 from 7-8 p.m. both in person and via livestream. This prayer service offers song, quiet contemplation and inspired readings to aid in spiritual growth. It will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception at Saint-Mary-of-the-Woods on the second Tuesday of each month. Persons of all faiths are welcome to attend. For more information or to find the livestream link, go to taize.sistersofprovidence.org or call 812-535-2952.

Seeking Totus Tuus summer missionaries

Totus Tuus is looking for college-aged adults to serve as summer missionaries around the diocese. Four missionaries will be chosen to travel to six parishes for weeklong summer formation programs geared toward elementary and high school students. Totus Tuus uses fun activities such as theatrical skits to teach lessons pertinent to the Catholic faith, with Mass, recitation of the rosary and adoration a part of each mission day. Training is provided at the Totus Tuus location in Peoria, Illinois prior to the start of the summer rotation. To apply, visit diocesefwsb.org/totus-tuus.

‘You Can Lend a Hand’ coupon books on sale

FORT WAYNE — Support local Catholic schools through the yearly “You Can Lend a Hand” coupon books on sale beginning Feb. 1. Participating Burger King locations include most restaurants in northern Indiana, select cities in Michigan and Van Wert, Ohio; Chili’s in Fort Wayne, Goshen, Mishawaka, Michigan City and St. Joseph, Michigan and Papa Vino’s locations in Mishawaka and St. Joseph, Michigan. Coupons offer deals on sandwiches, meals and more. For anyone outside the region who would still wish to support Catholic education, donations can still be made at the website youcanlendahand.com/buycoupons—donate. Coupon sales end on Feb. 28.

Saint Mary’s Women’s Choir performing at Cathedral

Fort Wayne – Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades has invited the Saint Mary’s College Women’s Choir to participate at Mass on Feb. 20 at 11:30 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Fort Wayne. The choir is a 40-voice ensemble which has performed throughout the U.S. and Canada, including Carnegie Hall in New York City and even as far away as China. They have participated in choral competitions and recorded four compact discs on the ProOrgano label. All are welcome to attend.

