Around the Diocese: January 13, 2019

The SEVEN Fund co-founder Andreas Widmer to speak at USF Servus Omnium Lecture

FORT WAYNE – The University of Saint Francis welcomes Andreas Widmer, author of “The Pope & The CEO: Pope Saint John Paul II’s Lessons to a Young Swiss Guard,” as featured speaker at the 2019 Servus Omnium Lecture.

Widmer will speak on “The Vocation of Business” on March 5 at the USF Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center, 431 W. Berry St.

The event begins with a blessing and prayer at 7 a.m. by Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, followed by a Mardi Gras breakfast buffet at 7:10 a.m. and Widmer’s address from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m.

Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door and $80 per table. Please go to https://servusomnium2019.eventbrite.com/ to purchase tickets.

Widmer is co-founder of The Social Equity Venture fund, or SEVEN, a philanthropic organization promoting enterprise solutions to poverty. He will share what that means to him as a seasoned business executive with experience in high-tech, international business strategy, consulting and economic development.

Widmer serves as assistant professor of entrepreneurship and director of the Art and Carlyse Ciocca Center for Principled Entrepreneurship at The Catholic University of America, Busch School of Business and Economics in Washington, D.C.

Corporate sponsorships are available for the event at the platinum, gold, silver and bronze levels.

For more information contact Dr. Lance Richey, vice president of Academic Affairs at 260-399-8112 or lrichey@sf.edu.

Ave Maria Press names associate publisher, promotes two editors

NOTRE DAME — Karey Circosta has been named associate publisher at Ave Maria Press by Thomas Grady, publisher and CEO.

Circosta, who has worked at Ave for 15 years, also will remain director of sales and marketing. Under her leadership, Ave’s sales and marketing efforts have significantly increased sales, particularly in high school religion textbooks and trade books. She also strengthened Ave’s relationship with key distributors, including Ingram, Baker & Taylor, Amazon, and Barnes and Noble. The company also launched its new Parish Book Program and Ave Explores during Circosta’s tenure as vice president and director of sales and marketing.

Two members of Ave’s editorial department also have been promoted.

Eileen Ponder has been named executive editor, ministry resources. She has worked at Ave for 15 years. Ponder is responsible for the Rebuilt Parish series, including the award-winning and best-selling book “Rebuilt” by Michael White and Tom Corcoran.

Ponder developed Ave’s marriage preparation program, Joined by Grace, in conjunction with authors John and Teri Bosio. She also updated The Order of Celebrating Matrimony ritual cards, as well as Together for Life, to reflect the Church’s new translation.

Ponder has edited books by authors including Lisa M. Hendey, Ann Garrido, Bill Simon, Katie Prejean McGrady and Deacon Greg Kandra.

Heidi Hess Saxton has been named senior acquisitions editor. She worked as an editor at Ave from 2013 to 2015 and then rejoined the company as an acquisition editor in 2017. She has been responsible for acquiring books by notable authors such as Kelly Wahlquist, Sarah Christmyer, Sonja Corbitt, Father Ubald Rugirangoga, Michele Faehnle, Emily Jaminet and Maria Morera Johnson.

‘You are enough’ theme of young adult retreat

FORT WAYNE — Join other young adults for a weekend of fellowship, healing and spiritual growth. This year’s young adult retreat, which takes place at Lindenwood Retreat and Conference Center, is centered on the phrase “You are enough.”

Young adults often find themselves distracted by their busy lives and feel the pressure of never-ending expectations that leave them wondering how they will ever measure up. Sean Allen, director of Young Adult Ministry for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, encourages young people to step away from the craziness of life and rediscover the truth of who they are, that they have a God who loves them just as they are, and that He, in all His glory, is enough for them.

The retreat will take place Feb. 9-10 at the retreat center, located at 9601 Union Road, Plymouth. Enjoy relevant talks, active breakout sessions, inspiring music, confession, Mass, adoration, healing prayer and time to relax and socialize. The suggested donation of $65, which is flexible, includes snacks, lunch and dinner on Saturday and breakfast and lunch on Sunday.

For more information visit www.diocesefwsb.org/retreats or contact Allen at sallen@diocesefwsb.org or (574) 234-0687.

