Around the Diocese: February 24, 2019 Todays Catholic

Rebuilding refugees’ lives in Sri Lanka

MISHAWAKA — Decades of civil war forced many to flee Sri Lanka. When the war ended in 2009, people returned to their villages and cities, unsure of what they would find.

Sajith Silva, Catholic Relief Services program coordinator for Sri Lanka, will visit Holy Cross College, Notre Dame, to talk about the vulnerable people displaced by war and how Catholic Relief Services provides hope and support in their efforts to return to their native country and rebuild their lives.

The public is invited to attend the free presentation Feb. 19, from 7-8:30 p.m. in Driscoll Auditorium, 54515 S.R. 933 N. For more information contact Dianne Barlas at dbarlas@hcc-nd.edu. The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend is a co-sponsor of the event.

Symposium will help families find time for Christ

NORTH EASTON, MASS. — Families are under more pressure than ever today. School, work, social media, drugs, materialism and other issues challenge each member of the family and make it difficult to find a spiritual connection. The constraints on time alone make it tough for families to even have dinner together, and Catholic families are no different. Catholic families, however, are called to live differently.

These concerns will be addressed by leading experts at the Catholic Family Life Symposium July 19-21 at the University of Notre Dame. This major event is sponsored by Our Sunday Visitor, Holy Cross Family Ministries, Pastoral Solutions Institute and the University of Notre Dame.

More than 30 authorities in the fields of theology, social science and pastoral ministry to families will come together to discuss and answer these and other questions about Catholic family life. They will explore how families can encounter Christ in everyday relationships and how to express that experience with each other and in their community.

Among the several well-known Catholic family authorities scheduled to speak are Dr. Popcak and his wife, Lisa; Andrew and Terri Lyke; Tim and Sue Muldoon; Julie Rubio; Justin Bartkus; Pat Fagan; Darcia Narvaez; Mark Gray; Joe Atkinson; and Julia Dezelski.

For more information, visit www.cflsymposium.org.

Rector of the Basilica of the Sacred Heart to retire

NOTRE DAME — After 23 years serving as rector of the Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Father Peter Rocca, CSC, will retire effective July 1.As rector of the basilica, Father Rocca has ministered to the spiritual and physical needs of the basilica. “I have had the joy and privilege,” said Father Rocca, “to collaborate with countless students, faculty and staff, as well as members of the broader local community, in providing liturgical celebrations which, hopefully, have deepened and strengthened the faith life of all who have worshiped in the basilica.”

Father Brian Ching, CSC, who currently serves as assistant rector, will succeed Father Rocca. “I am deeply honored and grateful to be asked to serve as the rector of the Basilica of the Sacred Heart,” said Father Ching. “The basilica played an important part in my own faith journey as an undergraduate here at Notre Dame and now as an alumnus and member of the Congregation of Holy Cross. It has been a great blessing to work as the assistant rector and I am excited to serve as rector so that the basilica can continue to be the enduring spiritual home of Our Lady’s University.”

Following this transition, Father Rocca will remain a member of the formation staff at Moreau Seminary and chaplain to the ROTC program. He also will continue to teach at the seminary and to participate in the sacramental life of the university as rector emeritus.

Father Daniel Whelan, second from right, dean of mission and formation at Our Lady School and parochial vicar at Our Lady of Good Hope Parish, Fort Wayne, poses with fellow members of team Padre’s Knights before taking the plunge into a frigid pond at Metea County Park on Saturday, Feb. 9. Padre’s Knights participated in the annual Polar Plunge, an event that raises money for Indiana athletes who will be competing in the Special Olympics. — Provided by Eric Sheibley

