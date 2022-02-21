Around the Diocese: February 20, 2022 Todays Catholic

‘The Anatomy of a Heart’ parish mission

SOUTH BEND – St. Thérèse Little Flower Parish in South Bend will host a four-night Lenten parish mission about the heart from March 21-24, at 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. each evening. What happens when the heart of the Father meets our own heart? Titled “The Anatomy of a Heart,” four presenters will speak on the following topics: the heart of the Father, the anatomy of a wounded heart and community, friendship and soft love. The adult track will take place in the gym and a track for children ages infant through 12 will be available in the Upper Room in the parish center. Children ages 13 and older are encouraged to participate in the adult track. Event website is littleflowerchurch.org/lent-2022. To RSVP, go to: forms.gle/sFDzY2Bjig3QGQsE7. For questions, contact Abby Kyle at [email protected]

Holy Cross College Mind and Heart lecture series

NOTRE DAME — Holy Cross College presents “The Ministry of Exorcism,” a talk by Father Vincent P. Lampert, exorcist for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis. The event is scheduled for Thursday, February 24, at 7:30 p.m. in Driscoll Auditorium on campus. This talk is free and open to the public. All visitors to campus are required to wear a mask. Father Vincent Lampert was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis on June 1, 1991. He currently serves as the pastor of St. Michael and St. Peter Parishes in Brookville, Indiana. In 2005, he was appointed the exorcist for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis. He received his training in Rome and is a member of the International Association of Exorcists. He is the author of “Exorcism: The Battle Against Satan and His Demons” by Emmaus Road Publishing.

MoonTree offers art experiences for older adults

DONALDSON – MoonTree Studios located at the Center at Donaldson is partnering with Jennifer Weinert to offer art experiences for adults ages 65 and older. The series of experiences titled, “Form Your Story” offers older adults the opportunity to learn about multi-media collage, bookbinding techniques and relief printing. Scheduled at MoonTree Studios in the spring, summer and fall, the first one begins March 1 and continues for six consecutive weeks. Participants will inform the development of their works of art by exploring personal stories, themes and hopes for the future, all while learning the creative art process and aspects of visual art techniques they can apply to their artistic endeavors. Artists will have the opportunity to share their completed works of art at a culminating event. MoonTree is offering space and scholarships. The Marshall County Council on Aging is working with the artist to provide transportation to those with a need. The public can register for the programs or obtain additional information by visiting www.moontreestudios.org or calling 574-935-1712.

