Around the Diocese: February 12, 2023 Todays Catholic

Catholic Charities Names Vice President of West Region

SOUTH BEND — Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend (CCFWSB) welcomes Kellie Porter as the Vice President of the West Region. Porter will oversee CCFWSB’s programs, fundraising, and community engagement initiatives for St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall, and Kosciusko counties.

Prior to joining the agency, Porter had a long and respected career in fundraising at the University of Notre Dame, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and Beacon Health System. She also successfully co-led a for-profit business in healthcare.

“Kellie is the perfect fit for advancing our mission in the West Region of our diocese,” said Dan Florin, CEO of CCFWSB. “With a long history in South Bend and a strong business background, not only does Kellie understand the needs of our clients, but also possesses the know-how to manage community-changing programs.”

Porter earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and MBA from the University of Notre Dame.

A native of South Bend, her early years were spent on Marine Street and her family was a member of Saint Matthew Cathedral. They later became parishioners of Christ the King Catholic Church, where both she and her sister attended the grade school. Today, the Porters are member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in South Bend.

“I am so happy to be in a role that combines faith and service,” said Porter. “It is very meaningful to serve the neighborhood in which I was born and began my faith journey.”

Porter began working in this newly created position on February 23, 2022. She can be reached at [email protected] or 573-234-3111, extension 110.

Adoration Times Increase at Parishes in the Diocese

* * *