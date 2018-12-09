Around the Diocese: December 9, 2018 Todays Catholic

Abortion business’ progress halted in South Bend

FORT WAYNE — The most recent hearing in an ongoing licensing dispute between Whole Woman’s Health Alliance and the Indiana State Department of Health took place Wednesday, Nov. 28. A three-member panel presided at the hearing and decided in favor of the ISDH, ruling that its denial of a license to operate an abortion clinic in South Bend was just.

Jackie Appleman, executive director of St. Joseph County Right to Life, issued the following statement in response to the hearing’s outcome, which was distributed by St. Joseph County Right to Life.

“The decision of today’s panel is a victory for the women and families of Michiana. Abortion is not wanted or needed in South Bend, and we are pleased to see that the panel upheld the ISDH’s initial denial. WWHA’s character and failure to disclose information about related clinics, which was the basis of their license denial, is a threat to our community and we applaud the panel for recognizing that. The women of our community can get all the support they need without the life-ending option of the abortions that would have been offered at this clinic. This decision affirms our conviction that all life in our community should be lived and loved.”

Whole Woman’s Health Alliance applied for the abortion facility license in 2017. The State of Indiana denied the license in January. According to a news release issued by Indiana Right to Life, the denial letter stated: “Based upon the Department’s review, the Commissioner finds WWHA failed to meet the requirement that the Applicant is of reputable and responsible character and the supporting documentation provided inaccurate statements and information.”

Scholarships reflect sisters’ thanks, support nonviolence

NOTRE DAME – Over the past 175 years, the Sisters of the Holy Cross helped establish a rich educational foundation in communities around the world. In honor of the sisters’ milestone anniversary, the congregation awarded three $1,000 scholarships to students in South Bend, as a way to thank those who carry the Holy Cross education tradition forward and to encourage nonviolence as a way of life. The scholarships are particularly meaningful in light of the congregation’s corporate stand on nonviolence and the challenge of addressing violence in its many forms.

Sister Joy O’Grady, CSC, Area of North America coordinator, reflected: “Giving a tangible expression of our gratitude and support for our lay associates who continue the educational mission of the Sisters of the Holy Cross seemed like a perfect way to celebrate the 175th anniversary.”

Students interested in receiving the scholarship were asked to respond to the following questions: What does nonviolence mean to you? How does standing for nonviolence make a difference in your life and the lives of others? How do you see yourself promoting nonviolence in your family, neighborhood, school and in online/social media spaces?

The scholarship process was developed by a planning committee that included seven sisters, many of whom had ministered in the area’s Catholic schools. A scholarship was awarded to one sixth- or seventh-grade student at each of the three local Catholic grade schools that the Sisters of the Holy Cross helped establish: St. Joseph, Holy Cross and Christ the King.

Advent parish mission with John Angotti and Kevin Matthews

FORT WAYNE — St. Vincent de Paul will have a parish mission on Wednesday, Dec. 5, and Thursday, Dec. 6, at 6:30 p.m. in the church, 1502 E. Wallen Rd. The Incarnation — Integrating scripture and music with John Angotti will be on Wednesday, Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m. The story of broken Mary — A witness on healing with Kevin Matthews and Angotti will be Thursday, Dec. 6, at 6:30 p.m. Then, celebrate the Vigil Mass of The Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary at 4 and 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7. Vigil Masses will offer liturgical music by Angotti.

