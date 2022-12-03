Around the Diocese: December 4, 2022 Todays Catholic

FORT WAYNE – Bishop Dwenger Student Council had their 2nd Annual Stuff-the-Bus Food Drive to benefit Miss Virginia’s Food Pantry. They collected 1,920 pounds of canned goods and assorted non-perishable food items. They delivered the donations on their school bus and a group of the student council members unloaded and stacked items into crates and onto pallets. — Provided by Greg Witte

FORT WAYNE – St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic School officials congratulated middle school students for participating in the Knights of Columbus Essay Contest. The students were given the opportunity to write an essay on the topic “How Can I Show My Love for Jesus in My Community?” Essay winners were ranked first, second, and third place as well as given tuition scholarships for the current school year. The Knights of Columbus at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton are planning on repeating this scholarship contest again in the spring. Pictured from left to right are: Mike DiScala, Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Viktor Glowacki, Amelia Lehman, Pete Allen, Natalia Kleinrichert, Elizabeth Smuts, Alex Lee, Zavier Mejia, and Michael Northup. Not pictured is Grace Speith. — Lois Widner

