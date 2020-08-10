Around the Diocese: August 9, 2020 Todays Catholic

St. Jude adoration chapel to reopen

FORT WAYNE — For the first time in its 35-year history, St. Jude Perpetual Adoration Chapel was forced by the COVID-19 pandemic to close its doors in March. Joyously, plans now call for the chapel, located at St. Jude Parish in Fort Wayne, to reopen following the parish’s 5 p.m. Mass on Saturday, Aug. 15. A procession from the church to the chapel will take place at the end of Mass.

Restrictions will be in place, including limited space for nonscheduled adorers and adorers who are not of the same family. Social distancing will be enforced. Masks will be required to be worn by all, and sanitary cleaning supplies will be available to be used. Each adorer will be expected to clean the pew they were sitting in when they leave.

Parking will not be available in front of the chapel but will be available in the handicapped spots in front of the church facing Randallia Drive during weekday school hours. Those who need to park closer during school hours may ask a parking lot attendant to move the cones and keep the children away so they can pass.

Retreats and programs planned in Archdiocese of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS ­— Several programs have been planned in the Archdiocese of Indianpolis.

Aug. 13: Benedict Inn Retreat and Conference Center, 1402 Southern Ave., Beech Grove. Peace and Nature Garden Walk, 7-8:30 p.m., presented by Benedictine Sister Angela Jarboe. Free, donations accepted, register in advance. Registration: www.benedictinn.org/retreats-programs. Information: benedictinn@benedictinn.org, 317-788-7581.

Aug. 18: Our Lady of Fatima Retreat House, 5353 E. 56th St., Indianapolis. Day of Silence, 8 a.m.–4 p.m., self-directed retreat.Includes a room to use for the day, continental breakfast, Mass, lunch and the use of the common areas and grounds of the retreat house, $35. Information and registration: Jennifer Burger, 317-545-7681, jburger@archindy.org, www.archindy.org/fatima.

Aug. 21-22: Benedict Inn Retreat and Conference Center, 1402 Southern Ave., Beech Grove. The Gates of Heaven are Everywhere — A Merton Retreat, presented by Sylvia Harrison, includes room and meals, $175. Registration: www.benedictinn.org/retreats-programs. Information: benedictinn@benedictinn.org, 317-788-7581.

August 24: Our Lady of Fatima Retreat House, “What I Learned from the Saints,” A Day of Reflection with Father Jim Farrell, 8:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m., $40, includes lunch. Information and registration: Jennifer Burger, 317-545-7681, jburger@archindy.org, www.archindy.org/fatima.

Sisters to host virtual Taizé

ST. MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, Ind. — Join the Sisters of Providence for song, quiet contemplation and inspired readings during the ecumenical Taizé Prayer livestream service from 7-8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 11.

People of all faith traditions are invited to the gatherings, which take place on the second Tuesday of each month. The 2020 theme for Taizé is “Act justly. Love tenderly. Walk humbly.” The monthly Taizé service is free to attend.

The hourlong service includes prayer, beautiful music, and a time for silence, and spoken and silent prayers. The prayer is quiet and reflective, peaceful and joyful.

Join the livestream on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/519759528586722/.

Remaining Taizé Prayer gatherings for the year will take place on Sept. 8, Oct. 13, Nov. 10 and Dec. 8.

For more information call 812-535-2952 or visit http://spsmw.org/event/taize-prayer-service/all/.

* * *