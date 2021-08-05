Around the Diocese: August 8, 2021 Todays Catholic

Christ Child Society Clothing Center open for school year

MISHAWAKA — The Christ Child Society Clothing Center, 2366 Miracle Lane, Mishawaka, in the Town and Country Shopping Center, is open and ready to prepare children to go back to school.

Clothing is available for children from birth to 12 years of age, including new winter coats, gloves and hats, new jeans, leggings or joggers, shirts, uniform pants and shirts, underwear, socks and new athletic shoes. Infants receive a tote bag full of clothing, blankets, a hand knit sweater set and baby supplies.

Families at or below 130% of the poverty level are eligible for clothing. A referral form can be obtained from one of over 30 agencies, including Goodwill, St. Vincent de Paul Society and Women’s Care Center as well as South Bend, Mishawaka, Penn-Harris Madison and Catholic schools in St. Joseph County. A complete list of referral agencies can be found on the CCS website, www.christchildsb.org.

The clothing center is open every Wednesday until mid-December, as well as five Sunday afternoons and eight Thursday evenings.

CCS is the only organization in the area that provides a complete set of all new winter clothing to under-resourced children. Normal store procedures have been altered to ensure the health of both clients and volunteers: Clients will continue to obtain a referral from one of over 30 local agencies or their child’s school, but although there is a spacious client waiting area at the clothing center location, small groups of clients will be brought in at a time and others asked to wait in their cars until called. All clients will be asked to wear a mask in light of the increasing Delta variant threat.

The Christ Child Society has a 74-year history of dedication to improving the lives of children. In addition to the clothing program, CCS provides college scholarships to parents of the children they clothe, serve as curriculum support for St. Adalbert School, South Bend, and provide books to many children in the community. CCS is an all-volunteer organization and 100% of their fund-raising profit is spent directly on clothing and educational materials.

Forever Learning Institute returns to in-person programming

SOUTH BEND — Forever Learning Institute, the award-winning senior adult school, will offer in-person and remote learning this fall to accommodate all area lifelong learners.

In celebration of the fall semester, Forever Learning will host a “Forever Returning Festival” Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Howard Park Event Center from 2:30-4:30 p.m. With music, games and refreshments, the afternoon will be an opportunity for students, teachers and area seniors to reacquaint themselves with the school. The event is $10 per person and is open to the public.

Forever Learning Institute’s unique program utilizes an all-volunteer faculty, offering students and instructors the opportunity to explore interests they are passionate about and share this excitement with like-minded learners. Class topics include health and fitness, creative arts, music, dance, history and political science, religion, languages, literature, leisure activities, business and computer technology.

Classes take place at the main campus in the parish center of St. Therese, Little Flower Parish, the Jewish Federation of St. Joseph Valley, Southfield Village and Howard Park Event Center, as well as at numerous partner organizations throughout Michiana.

Registration for classes is available online beginning Aug. 16. Students may view all course offerings at www.foreverlearninginstitute.org. Forever Learning also prints and distributes course guides each semester available at Forever Learning, 54191 Ironwood Road, South Bend. Guides are also available at all St. Joseph County and Mishawaka Public Libraries.

* * *