Around the Diocese: April 9, 2023 Todays Catholic

Catholic Authors Convene in Chicago for Workshops, Networking, and Inspiration

CHICAGO, IL — Catholic authors of fiction and nonfiction will convene at the Holiday Inn Chicago O’Hare May 30-July 1, 2023, for the Catholic Writers Conference Live. This annual event is sponsored by the Catholic Writers Guild, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to building a vibrant Catholic literary and artistic culture. Both new and experienced writers are welcome to attend. Visit catholicwritersguild.org/live-conference for more information.

Watch and Pray Resources for Northern Area Parishes

SOUTH BEND — To help families to participate in the Seven Churches Visitation tradition following the Holy Thursday Mass, a prayer guide and flyer for the South Bend-Mishawaka parishes only has been prepared. The prayer guide includes scripture readings that families can read at each Altar of Repose. The list includes:

Queen of Peace

4508 Vistula Rd, Mishawaka; after 7 p.m. Mass until 10 p.m.

St. Joseph (Mishawaka)

225 Mill St., Mishawaka; after 7 p.m. until Midnight.

St. Bavo

511 W 7th St., Mishawaka; after 7 p.m. Mass until 9 p.m. in Chapel.

St. Monica

222 Mishawaka Ave., Mishawaka; after 7 p.m. Mass until 11 p.m.

St. Anthony de Padua

2310 Jefferson Blvd., South Bend; after 7 p.m. until Midnight.

St. Joseph (South Bend)

226 Hill St., South Bend; after 7 p.m. Mass until 10 p.m. in the school gym.

St. Hedwig

331 S. Scott St., South Bend; after 7 p.m. Mass until 10 p.m.

St. Matthew

1701 Miami St., South Bend; after 7 p.m. Mass until 10 p.m.

St. Jude

19704 Johnson Rd., South Bend; after 7 p.m. Mass until 10 p.m.

Our Lady of Hungary

829 W. Calvert St., South Bend; after 7 p.m. Mass until 10 p.m.

St. Casimir

1302 Dunham St., South Bend; after 5:30 p.m. Mass until 7:30 p.m.

St. Adalbert

2505 Grace St., South Bend; after 6 p.m. Mass until Midnight.

Holy Family

56405 Mayflower Rd., South Bend; after 7:30 p.m. Mass until 11 p.m.

St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr

415 N Brookfield St., South Bend; after 7 p.m. Mass until Midnight.

Holy Cross

1050 Wilber St., South Bend; after 7 p.m. Mass until 10 p.m.

St. John the Baptist

3626 St. Johns Way, South Bend; after 5 p.m. Mass until 7 p.m.

Corpus Christi

2822 Corpus Christi Dr., South Bend; after 6 p.m. Mass until 11 p.m.

Christ the King

52473 SR 933, South Bend; after 7 p.m. Mass until 10 p.m.

St. Therese, Little Flower

54191 Ironwood Rd., South Bend; after 7 p.m. Mass until 11 p.m.

St. Pius X

52553 Fir Rd., Granger; after 7 p.m. Mass until 11 p.m.

Visit https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1djRj0zh-z08mgkqr9pWDCJmWkrY1P6SX for more resources.

Good News! Nights: Sharing Jesus

FORT WAYNE — Good News! Nights will be hosted at parishes around the diocese. Come hear the Good News of Jesus Christ and why we should share Him with others. Each event includes an explanation of what evangelization is, what it means to be a Eucharistic Missionary, and why all of us should want to bring Jesus to our friends and neighbors. No registration is required. Visit diocesefwsb.org/eucharist-events/#good-news for a complete listing and more information.

