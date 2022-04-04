Around the Diocese: April 3, 2022 Todays Catholic

Art and literature event honors women

FORT WAYNE – The University of Saint Francis invites the public to “Feminism: Voices & Visions” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on March 31 in Achatz Hall of Science and John and Toni Murray Research Center on the campus, 2701 Spring Street. The event, which is part of Women’s History Month, takes place in the Parkview Physicians Group Auditorium, Room 226. The free event will feature an evening of art, poetry and literature celebrating and exploring different themes in feminism. Students, staff and faculty will read from a selection of feminist literature curated by the students in USF Assistant Professor of English Annmarie Steffes’ Feminist Literature class. Art will be on display and individual artists will also present their work. The event will feature two “acts,” with opportunities for discussion. Light snacks will be available. For more information, contact Annmarie Steffes at [email protected] or 260-399-7700, ext. 8128.

Saint Meinrad art exhibit features two artists

SAINT MEINRAD – An art exhibit titled “Clay and Paper” will be on display from March 30 through May 14, 2022, in the Saint Meinrad Archabbey Library Gallery, St. Meinrad, IN. The featured artists are David and Barbara Rodenberg of Evansville, IN. Barbara Rodenberg is a paper maker and collage artist. Nearly all of her raw material starts out as junk: junk mail, rusty junk from the street, the dusty contents of junk drawers, and junk shop discoveries. She has been showing her work regionally since 2009. David Rodenberg is a potter and sculptor, making both sculptural and functional pieces. He has won numerous awards regionally and has exhibited work in international shows in France and Germany. His work can be seen in the Evansville Museum of Arts and Science. For library hours, call 812-357-6401 or 800-987-7311, or visit the Archabbey Library’s website: www.saintmeinrad.edu/library/library-hours/. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Those wishing to view the exhibit may want to arrive at least 30 minutes before closing time.

Taizé prayer service

SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS – Join the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods in person or via livestream for song, quiet contemplation and inspired readings during the ecumenical Taizé prayer service from 7-8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12. The service will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods. Each month, the service takes place on the second Tuesday. The hour-long service includes prayer, readings, beautiful music and time for silence and reflection. For more information or to find the livestream, go to Taize.SistersofProvidence.org or call 812-535-2952.

Notre Dame Laetare Medal winner announced

NOTRE DAME – The University of Notre Dame announced this year’s honoree of the Laetare Medal will be environmental activist Sharon Lavigne, for her work in founding Rise of St. James, an orgainzation fighting industrial pollution in Louisiana. The Laetare Medal is the oldest and most prestigious honor given to American Catholics and will be awarded at the university’s 177th Commencement Ceremony on May 15.

Services offered for seniors

FORT WAYNE – Oak Street Health Community is reaching out to parishes in the Fort Wayne area to offer senior community outreach programs to provide goods and services to older members of the community. Some of these include a senior gas-up event, warm clothing giveaway, complimentary case of water, cleaning supply package and movie night package. All programs include “freebies” for anyone who registers with their ID and Medicare card. The organization can also work with parishes to tailor packages and programs to individual congregations. Any interested parishes should contact Shea Marentette at [email protected].

Volunteers ‘Stuff the Truck’ with donations from parishioners for Catholic Charities initiative

