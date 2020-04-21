Around the Diocese: April 26, 2020 Todays Catholic

Annual Women’s Care Center Golf Classic postponed

FORT WAYNE — John Tippmann, Sr. and Don McArdle, co-chairmen of the annual Women’s Care Center Golf Outing at Sycamore Hills Golf Club, Fort Wayne, have announced the 2020 event, originally scheduled for May 18, has been postponed due to the coronavirus until Monday, Sept. 28. With virtually everything shut down and no definite reopening in sight, it was decided the prudent thing to do was to postpone the event far enough into the future to maximize the probability of it actually taking place.

With three locations in Fort Wayne, the Women’s Care Centers help young women choose life and offers programs to help them have healthy pregnancies, become better parents and ultimately become more self-sufficient. They do this by offering one-on-one birth preparation, a nine-week “Baby Basics” program, goal counseling, parenting classes and a crib club which, by participating in education, young parents earn vouchers that can be redeemed for brand new cribs, car seats, baby clothing and diapers.

Sycamore Hills is listed in the top 100 golf courses in the United States by Golf Digest magazine and is a prestigious layout that appeals to the most discriminating golfer. All the arrangements planned for the original date will still apply on the new date, with the practice range opening about 10:30 a.m., lunch at noon and a shotgun start at 12:30. Cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and dinner will follow the event.

For more information on the golf outing or the Women’s Care Centers, contact McArdle at 260-466-7268.

Diocesan virtual lesson presented on St. Faustina, Divine Mercy

FORT WAYNE — Through a generous collaboration on the part of OSV, an online lesson about the life of St. Faustina Kowalska and Christ’s message of Divine Mercy took was offered by the Secretariat for Education of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend from 7-8 p.m. April 17.

The opportunity was open to religious education students of the diocese, students of Catholic Schools and those involved with Catholic Scouting as a way for families to engage in faith activities during the stay-at-home order and presented a lesson feature a presentation by Father Anthony Gramlich, MIC, rector of the national Shrine of Divine Mercy. It concluded with the Chaplet of Divine Mercy prayed by Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades.

Viewers in 270 homes participated in the webinar and an additional 200 people signed up to receive the recording afterward. Scouts were able to earn patches through the National Catholic Committee on Scouting religious activities program for participating.

“The lesson on St. Faustina and Divine Mercy was so good to hear! Knowing that a simple young lady was chosen by God to hear His promise of mercy encourages all of us to open our ears to hear God’s message,” said Theresa Dirig, a member of the National Catholic Committee on Scouting and St. John the Baptist Parish in Fort Wayne. “Father Gramlich shared the story in words that all could understand. And praying the Divine Mercy Chaplet with Bishop Rhoades made the evening extra special.”

“My 6-year old son was especially impressed by the description of her childhood,” said Mary Elizabeth Kaltenbach. Two days later, on Divine Mercy Sunday, she led a den meeting via Zoom for her 8-year old son’s group. “He shared some of what we learned with the other boys. We closed that meeting with some of the chaplet prayers and encouraged the other boys to pray them with their families.”

Those who may have missed the live lesson but would still like to view it can go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/recording/3148873065404139024.

Showing Easter joy

