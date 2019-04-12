Around the Diocese: April 14, 2019 Todays Catholic

Spirituality of St. Katharina Kasper program

DONALDSON — Join Sister Germaine Hustedde, PHJC, on Tuesday, May 7, for a day program on the spirituality of St. Katharina Kasper, foundress of the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ. This program will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT at Lindenwood Retreat and Conference Center. Check-in is at 8:30 a.m.

Sister Germaine will recount St. Katharina’s deep love of Christ with her compassionate service to the poor, the sick and the needy. Themes of “Student of the Holy Spirit,” “Mystical Experience of Saint Katharina,” “The Hidden Saint” and “Our Shared Heritage” will be explored. Participants will be encouraged to imitate ways that portray St. Katharina as a courageous and persevering role model, an example of how to accept and live God’s will daily. Living life in a committed way and walking in St. Katharina’s footsteps allows this to come to fruition. The reflections, prayer and sharing will enable each participant to mirror the mystery that enfolded St. Katharina in her simplicity and humility.

Cost for the retreat is $35 and includes Mass and lunch. Register at Lindenwood.org by May 1. For more information, email lindenwood@poorhandmaids.org or call (574) 935-1780.

Located at 9601 Union Road, Plymouth, Indiana, Lindenwood Retreat and Conference Center is a part of The Center at Donaldson, and a ministry of the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ.

Holy Spirits Pilgrimage on the Bourbon Trail

MISHAWAKA — The Abbey of Gethsemani, the Trappist monastery where Thomas Merton was a monk, is nestled in the heart of the Bourbon Trail, the historical epicenter of bourbon production. Young adults of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend are invited renew their spirits and explore the intersection of faith and culture, sacred and profane, and spiritual and physical refreshment on a June 7-9 pilgrimage to the abbey and other local areas of interest.

Highlights of the trip will include the opportunity to explore the history and spirits of the Bourbon Trail, with tours and tastings at local distilleries; pray with the monks at the Abbey of Gethsemani; and discover the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown, Kentucky, the first cathedral west of the Allegheny Mountains.

Departures will take place from both Fort Wayne and South Bend. The registration fee includes transportation from either location, lodging, preparation materials, activities and most meals. Participants must be at least 21 years old. The first 20 people to register will receive a discount. To register, visit diocesefwsb.org/yam-pilgrimages.

For more information, contact Young Adult and Campus Ministry Director Sean Allen at sallen@diocesefwsb.org or (858) 354-9006.

Diocese to host conference on ministry to those with

disabilities

FORT WAYNE — The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend will host the National Catholic Partnership on Disability’s 2019 Great Lakes Regional Meeting on Monday, July 15 and Tuesday, July 16 at Lindenwood Retreat and Conference Center, Donaldson.

Directors within each diocese of the Great Lakes Region will attend the conference to consider how offices and ministries within the diocesan structure can work together with parish staffs, educators and parents to serve adults and children with disabilities in their faith communities. Participants will hear from a keynote speaker, attend breakout sessions and have opportunities for networking and to attend Mass.

For information contact Allison Sturm, Office of Evangelization and Ministry with Persons with Disabilities, at asturm@diocesefwsb.org or 260-399-1452.

