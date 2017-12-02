Around the Diocese: December 3, 2017 Todays Catholic

Crèches from Mexico featured in bilingual exhibit and pilgrimage

NOTRE DAME — Christmas Nativity scenes crafted by artists in Mexico are on display in six University of Notre Dame campus buildings through Jan. 28. The fourth annual International Crèche Exhibit and Pilgrimage features 32 crèches on loan from the Marian Library at the University of Dayton. The exhibit is sponsored by the McGrath Institute for Church Life.

A prayerful pilgrimage to view the crèches will be held Sunday, Dec. 3. Prayer, Scripture readings and song will be led in English and Spanish. The event begins at 2 p.m. with a brief presentation by David Lantigua, assistant professor of theology, Notre Dame, and an activity for children at the Eck Visitors Center.

The pilgrimage will move from the Eck Visitors Center through campus to the other displays and end at the Main Building. Pilgrims are invited to bring the baby Jesus from their home crèche for a blessing. All are welcome.

“Images of Jesus’ nativity remind us that God has made our world His home,” said John Cavadini, McGrath-Cavadini director of the McGrath Institute for Church Life. “The unique beauty of each crèche in this year’s exhibit reminds us of the spiritual richness in Mexico and calls us to imagine how we welcome the Christ Child in our cultures and communities.”

The theme of the exhibit is “En Camino a Belèn: Journeying to Bethlehem.” The crèches selected for this year’s display feature vibrant colors, natural materials and images of indigenous cultures.

The crèches will be on display in the Eck Visitors Center, Morris Inn, Coleman-Morse Center, Main Building, Geddes Hall and Hesburgh Library. Visitors are encouraged to make self-guided tours of the crèches using booklets available at all exhibit sites. For more information, visit icl.nd.edu/creche2017.

Dr. Abela to present 2018 USF Servus Omnium Lecture

FORT WAYNE — The University of Saint Francis welcomes Dr. Andrew Abela, provost, Catholic University of America, as the keynote speaker at the 2018 Servus Omnium on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at the USF Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center, 431 W. Berry St.

The event will begin at 7 a.m. with an opening blessing from Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. Then a Mardi Gras breakfast will be served before Dr. Abela’s presentation, titled “Faith and Business.”

Prior to his academic career, Dr. Abela spent several years in industry as a brand manager at Procter & Gamble, a management consultant with McKinsey & Company, and managing director of the Marketing Leadership Council of the Corporate Executive Board. His research on marketing ethics, Catholic social doctrine and internal communication, has been published in several academic journals. With Dr. Joseph Capizzi, Dr. Abela co-authored “A Catechism for Business” which is now in its second edition. He is the winner of the 2009 Novak Award, given by the Acton Institute for “significant contributions to the study of the relationship between religion and economic liberty.”

Dr. Abela holds a B.Sc. from the University of Toronto, an MBA from the Institute for Management Development in Switzerland and a Ph.D. in marketing and ethics from the Darden Business School at the University of Virginia.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Tables can be purchased in advance for $80 and corporate sponsorships are available.

For more information about the 2018 Servus Omnium event, visit sf.edu/servus-omnium or contact Dr. Lance Richey, dean of the USF School of Liberal Arts and Sciences, at 260-399-8112 or lrichey@sf.edu.

Student receives first-generation scholarship

DONALDSON — “Realizing the Dream” is a program sponsored by the Independent Colleges of Indiana that acknowledges first-generation college students for outstanding achievement in their freshman year by awarding the Realizing the Dream Scholarship to chosen students. It has been funded by the Lilly Endowment Inc. since 1989. This year’s recipient from Ancilla College is Casey Head.

Each honored student receives a $2,500 check to help with college costs, and each student’s selected “most influential” teacher/mentor receives a $1,000 professional development grant.

Though many scholarship recipients choose “most influential” teachers who inspired them from an earlier time in their education, Head chose Ancilla College professor Joel Thomas.

Thomas was honored by the nomination. “It has been great to see Casey grow and develop over the course of the semester,” he said. Thomas attended the ceremony with Head at the Sheraton Hotel in Indianapolis.

* * *