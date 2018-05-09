Ancilla College celebrates its 51st graduating class Todays Catholic

DONALDSON — Ancilla College graduated its 51st class in school history on Saturday, May 5, at the Ancilla Domini Chapel. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch addressed the audience that came to celebrate the 137 graduation candidates.

“It is exciting to have such a large graduating class,” said Ancilla College president Dr. Ken Zirkle. “The increasing number of graduates reassures me that the college is headed in a positive direction.”

A reception organized by the Ancilla Alumni Association followed, as Ancilla faculty, staff, students and their families gathered in Cana Hall for fellowship and refreshments.

“Because most of our students are only here for two years, it always seems that they leave so quickly,” said Sam Soliman, acting vice president for academic affairs. “I am delighted that we had such a large group of students receiving honors this year.”

An Honors Convocation took place on Friday, May 4, at the Ancilla Domini Chapel, to recognize these students for their achievements. Of the 137 candidates, 40 received recognition for graduating summa cum laude, magna cum laude and cum laude. Fifty-one were honored for their affiliation with Ancilla’s Beta Beta Beta chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the two-year college honor society in American higher education, making this the largest PTK class to date. There were also an additional eight students who were recognized for completing honors-level courses, a first for Ancilla college.

Candidates receiving additional special honors were: Karson Williams, Kingsbury, Departmental Honor for Exercise Science and Athletic Scholar; Quyen Tran, Vietnam, Departmental Honor for Theology and Scholar of Distinction; Tyler Stringfellow, Middlebury, Departmental Honor for Criminal Justice; Corgan Shepard, Kokomo, Athletic Scholar; Francisco Ocampo, Elkhart, Departmental Honor for Computer Information Systems; Allyson Norby, Decatur, Departmental Honor for Health Sciences; Quynh Nguyen, Vietnam, Departmental Honor for Theology; Angelique McKeny, Hebron, Departmental Honor for Education; Charlie Lanam, Angola, Departmental Honor for Exercise Science; Chi Nu Huynh, Donaldson, Departmental Honor for Theology and Scholar of Distinction; Zayne Hartz, Newburgh, Departmental Honor for Business; Zachary Felty, New Palestine, Scholar of Distinction; Kenneth Eslick, Walkerton, Departmental Honor for History; Ha Cao, Donaldson, Departmental Honor for Theology and Scholar of Distinction.

