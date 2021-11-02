November 2, 2021 // Diocese
All-Schools Mass brings in the saints
More photos from the Fort Wayne All-Schools Mass November 1, 2021.
* * *
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.
Meet local business professionals in the Fort Wayne - South Bend area.
Submit a story, ask a question, or get in touch with our staff.
Learn about our history, our mission, and our team.
Today’s Catholic offers advertising opportunities both online and in print.
More photos from the Fort Wayne All-Schools Mass November 1, 2021.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.