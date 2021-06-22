June 22, 2021 // Diocese
Agencies, parishes, schools awarded St. Mary’s Heritage Fund grants
FORT WAYNE — The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend has awarded 35 grants totaling $172,700 from the St. Mary’s Heritage Fund to parishes, schools and agencies across the diocese.
The $3 million endowment fund was established in 1997 for St. Mary, Mother of God Parish to help provide financial assistance to the poor and needy throughout the diocese. It was created through the collaboration and planning of the late St. Mary pastor Father Tom O’Connor and St. Mary, Mother of God parishioners, using money received from fire insurance on the historic downtown Fort Wayne church. The church burned in 1993 and a new church was erected on the same site.
Upon the approval of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades, the following entities were awarded grants for 2021.
Agencies
Fort Wayne
A Mother’s Hope — $7,000 for a program for pregnant, homeless women
Catholic Charities — $2,000 for city photo identification cards for the homeless
Christ Child Society — $2,000 for Koats for Kids program
Clínica Madre de Dios — $5,000 for free medical care program
Matthew 25, Inc. — $7,500 for medications program
Miss Virginia’s Food Pantry — $5,000 for balanced and nutritional food program
St. Joseph Missions, Inc. — $2,500 for needs
St. Vincent de Paul Society of Fort Wayne — $5,000 for financial aid for at-risk populations in Allen County
The Rose Home, Inc. — $5,000 for resident assistance fund
Vincent Village — $8,500 for family engagement program for homeless families
Women’s Care Center — $3,000 for Family Focus 2021, a program for mothers and babies
South Bend
St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Joseph County — $15,000 for mortgage assistance program
Area
St. Martin’s Health Care, Garrett — $7,000 for health care for uninsured and underinsured residents of DeKalb and Noble counties
Parishes
Fort Wayne
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Parish — $5,000 for tuition subsidy for Burmese Catholic students
St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel Parish — $3,000 to purchase food for the parish food pantry
St. Mary, Mother of God Parish — $1,200 for Ave Maria House bus vouchers and $8,000 for Ave Maria House security
Area
St. Monica Parish, Mishawaka — $5,000 for Saint and Squires Daycare assistance
Schools
Fort Wayne
Bishop Luers High School — $2,500 for tuition assistance for low-income students
Queen of Angels School — $2,000 for tuition assistance
St. Joseph School — $5,000 for transportation for sustained enrollment
St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel School — $2,000 for tuition assistance
South Bend
Holy Cross School — $2,000 for tuition assistance
Holy Family School — $2,000 for tuition assistance for four students who do not qualify for full or partial other assistance
St. Adalbert — $10,500 for school safety fence and beautification project
St. Anthony de Padua School — $2,000 for tuition assistance/pastoral scholarships
St. John the Baptist School — $11,500 for before/after summer-school program
Area
Marian High School, Mishawaka — $2,500 for financial assistance for minority students
Mishawaka Catholic School — $12,000 toward a mental health counselor
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish — $5,000 for tuition assistance for grades kindergarten through eight
St. Aloysius School, Yoder — $2,000 to supply the St. Aloysius SGO fund
St. John the Baptist School, New Haven — $6,000 for school counselor for the 2021-22 school year
St. Michael School, Plymouth — $2,000 for tuition assistance and $5,000 to purchase 20 Chromebooks for first grade students
St. Vincent de Paul School, Elkhart — $2,000 for financial aid for families in need
