Agencies, parishes, schools awarded St. Mary’s Heritage Fund grants Todays Catholic

FORT WAYNE — The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend has awarded 35 grants totaling $172,700 from the St. Mary’s Heritage Fund to parishes, schools and agencies across the diocese.

The $3 million endowment fund was established in 1997 for St. Mary, Mother of God Parish to help provide financial assistance to the poor and needy throughout the diocese. It was created through the collaboration and planning of the late St. Mary pastor Father Tom O’Connor and St. Mary, Mother of God parishioners, using money received from fire insurance on the historic downtown Fort Wayne church. The church burned in 1993 and a new church was erected on the same site.

Upon the approval of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades, the following entities were awarded grants for 2021.

Agencies

Fort Wayne

A Mother’s Hope — $7,000 for a program for pregnant, homeless women

Catholic Charities — $2,000 for city photo identification cards for the homeless

Christ Child Society — $2,000 for Koats for Kids program

Clínica Madre de Dios — $5,000 for free medical care program

Matthew 25, Inc. — $7,500 for medications program

Miss Virginia’s Food Pantry — $5,000 for balanced and nutritional food program

St. Joseph Missions, Inc. — $2,500 for needs

St. Vincent de Paul Society of Fort Wayne — $5,000 for financial aid for at-risk populations in Allen County

The Rose Home, Inc. — $5,000 for resident assistance fund

Vincent Village — $8,500 for family engagement program for homeless families

Women’s Care Center — $3,000 for Family Focus 2021, a program for mothers and babies

South Bend

St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Joseph County — $15,000 for mortgage assistance program

Area

St. Martin’s Health Care, Garrett — $7,000 for health care for uninsured and underinsured residents of DeKalb and Noble counties

Parishes

Fort Wayne

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Parish — $5,000 for tuition subsidy for Burmese Catholic students

St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel Parish — $3,000 to purchase food for the parish food pantry

St. Mary, Mother of God Parish — $1,200 for Ave Maria House bus vouchers and $8,000 for Ave Maria House security

Area

St. Monica Parish, Mishawaka — $5,000 for Saint and Squires Daycare assistance

Schools

Fort Wayne

Bishop Luers High School — $2,500 for tuition assistance for low-income students

Queen of Angels School — $2,000 for tuition assistance

St. Joseph School — $5,000 for transportation for sustained enrollment

St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel School — $2,000 for tuition assistance

South Bend

Holy Cross School — $2,000 for tuition assistance

Holy Family School — $2,000 for tuition assistance for four students who do not qualify for full or partial other assistance

St. Adalbert — $10,500 for school safety fence and beautification project

St. Anthony de Padua School — $2,000 for tuition assistance/pastoral scholarships

St. John the Baptist School — $11,500 for before/after summer-school program

Area

Marian High School, Mishawaka — $2,500 for financial assistance for minority students

Mishawaka Catholic School — $12,000 toward a mental health counselor

Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish — $5,000 for tuition assistance for grades kindergarten through eight

St. Aloysius School, Yoder — $2,000 to supply the St. Aloysius SGO fund

St. John the Baptist School, New Haven — $6,000 for school counselor for the 2021-22 school year

St. Michael School, Plymouth — $2,000 for tuition assistance and $5,000 to purchase 20 Chromebooks for first grade students

St. Vincent de Paul School, Elkhart — $2,000 for financial aid for families in need

* * *