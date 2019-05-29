Additional priest assignments

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignments of priests, effective June 18, 2019:

Reverend Sunday Ojodunileka Akuh, to Parochial Vicar, Holy Family Parish, South Bend, and Parochial Vicar, St. John the Baptist Parish, South Bend.

Reverend Eric Burgener from Parochial Vicar, St. Pius X Parish, Granger, to Parochial Vicar, St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Fort Wayne.

Reverend Nathan Maskal from Parochial Vicar, Holy Family Parish, South Bend, and Parochial Vicar, St. John the Baptist Parish, South Bend, to Parochial Vicar, St. Pius X Parish, Granger, and part-time Priest Chaplain at Marian High School.

* * *