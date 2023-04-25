Acolytes and Lectors Instituted Around the Diocese
Nicholas Monnin, a Seminarian studying at the North American College in Rome, is from St. Matthew Cathedral in South Bend. In this photo he was being instituted as an Acolyte. — Provided by Becky Monnin
Deacon Michael P. Pray
Andrew Barnes was installed on Saturday, April 22, as an Acolyte in the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Most Reverend Bruce Lewandowski, C.Ss.R., Auxiliary Bishop of Baltimore was serving as Presiding Prelate and was joined by Monsignor Andrew Baker, Rector.
Samuel Martinez, Johnathon Hickey, Noah Isch, and Greenan Sullivan were installed on Friday, April 21, as Lectors. They are joined by Most Reverend Bruce A. Lewandowski, C.Ss.R., Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Baltimore and Monsignor Andrew Baker, Rector of Mount St. Mary’s Seminary.
Easter Eggs Gathered at St. Felix Catholic Center
Provided by Laura Hinen
The Knights of Columbus Council #1014 Ladies Auxiliary in Huntington held their 11th Annual Easter Egg Hunt at the St. Felix Catholic Center on Saturday, April 1. Newborn babies and children up to age 10 were invited to collect as many eggs as they could find for everything from candy to bigger prizes.
