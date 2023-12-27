A Visit to Victory Noll Always a Pleasure Nicole Hahn Director of Secretariat for Communications

On Friday, December 15, Bishop Rhoades traveled to Victory Noll in Huntington to talk to the Our Lady of Victory Missionary Sisters and others about his time taking part in the Synod of Bishops in Rome in October. Inside the chapel at Saint Anne Communities at Victory Noll, Bishop Rhoades told the sisters and other residents of the community about how he was one of only five United States bishops to be elected as a delegate of the synod. He told them about the theme of the synod on synodality being “Journeying Together” and that the three pillars are “Communion, Participation, and Mission.” Following his talk and a short Q&A, Bishop Rhoades celebrated Mass with those in attendance. The sisters then invited him to share a meal with them, which he graciously accepted. – Photos by Nicole Hahn

* * *