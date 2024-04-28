Todays Catholic
April 28, 2024 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: April 28, 2024

Todays Catholic

Bristol

Dan Cavanaugh, 81, St. Mary of the Annunciation

Fort Wayne

Rose Mary Lehman, 95, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Marcelline Lothamer, 94, St. Jude

Yewubdar Barfield, 47, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

Anna Fearing, 95, St. Pius X

Frederick Roble, 98, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Pete Hanigosky, 72, St. Bavo

New Haven

Lois Kohlhepp, 62, 28St. John the Baptist

James Till, 78, St. John the Baptist

South Bend

Geraldine Bukowski, 89, St. Adalbert

Margaret Szalay, 90, St. Adalbert

* * *

