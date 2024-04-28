April 28, 2024 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: April 28, 2024
Bristol
Dan Cavanaugh, 81, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Fort Wayne
Rose Mary Lehman, 95, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Marcelline Lothamer, 94, St. Jude
Yewubdar Barfield, 47, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Anna Fearing, 95, St. Pius X
Frederick Roble, 98, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Pete Hanigosky, 72, St. Bavo
New Haven
Lois Kohlhepp, 62, 28St. John the Baptist
James Till, 78, St. John the Baptist
South Bend
Geraldine Bukowski, 89, St. Adalbert
Margaret Szalay, 90, St. Adalbert
* * *
