April 23, 2023 // Bishop
Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Monday, Apr. 24: 5:45 p.m. – Meeting of Board of Directors of Catholic Cemeteries Association, Divine Mercy Funeral Home, Fort Wayne
Tuesday, Apr. 25: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Paul of the Cross Church, Columbia City
Wednesday, Apr. 26: 10:30 a.m. – Presbyterate Meeting, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Warsaw
Wednesday, Apr. 26: 5:45 p.m. – Meeting of Diocesan Review Board, Sacred Heart Rectory, Warsaw
Thursday, Apr. 27: Noon – Meeting of Annual Bishop’s Appeal Committee, Warsaw
Thursday, Apr. 27: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, Queen of Peace Church, Mishawaka
Friday, Apr. 28: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, Culver
Saturday, Apr. 29: 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend
Saturday, Apr. 29: 5 p.m. – Mass for Evangelium Vitae Medal Award, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, University of Notre Dame
Sunday, Apr. 30: Noon – Confirmation Mass with Rite of Full Communion, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, University of Notre Dame
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.