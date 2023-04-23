Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, Apr. 24: 5:45 p.m. – Meeting of Board of Directors of Catholic Cemeteries Association, Divine Mercy Funeral Home, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, Apr. 25: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Paul of the Cross Church, Columbia City

Wednesday, Apr. 26: 10:30 a.m. – Presbyterate Meeting, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Warsaw

Wednesday, Apr. 26: 5:45 p.m. – Meeting of Diocesan Review Board, Sacred Heart Rectory, Warsaw

Thursday, Apr. 27: Noon – Meeting of Annual Bishop’s Appeal Committee, Warsaw

Thursday, Apr. 27: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, Queen of Peace Church, Mishawaka

Friday, Apr. 28: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, Culver

Saturday, Apr. 29: 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Saturday, Apr. 29: 5 p.m. – Mass for Evangelium Vitae Medal Award, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, University of Notre Dame

Sunday, Apr. 30: Noon – Confirmation Mass with Rite of Full Communion, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, University of Notre Dame

* * *