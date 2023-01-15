Todays Catholic
January 15, 2023 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: January 15, 2023

Todays Catholic

Fort Wayne

Sylvia Fenton, 94, St. Vincent de Paul

Deacon James Fitzpatrick, 67, St. Vincent de Paul

Jack Fleming, 73, St. Vincent de Paul

Arthur Leffers, 85, St. Vincent de Paul

Stephen Litchfield, 83, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

Roymayne Gibler, 92, St. Pius X

Thomas Weglowski,  81, St. Pius X

Huntington

Jeannine F. Goings, 92, SS. Peter and Paul  

Mishawaka

Mary Ann Koch, 85, St. Bavo

New Carlisle

Irene Wroblewski, 88, St. Stanislaus Kostka

New Haven

Alfrida Dewaelsche, 86, St. John the Baptist

Rose Marie Kemp, 86, St. John the Baptist

Mary Ann Renner, 88, St. John the Baptist

South Bend

Gadiel Ruiz Banuelos, 2 months, St. Adalbert

Kristin Borchers, 48, St. Adalbert

Richard Paczkowski, 96, St. Adalbert

Irene Pajakowski, 104, St. Adalbert

