January 15, 2023 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: January 15, 2023
Fort Wayne
Sylvia Fenton, 94, St. Vincent de Paul
Deacon James Fitzpatrick, 67, St. Vincent de Paul
Jack Fleming, 73, St. Vincent de Paul
Arthur Leffers, 85, St. Vincent de Paul
Stephen Litchfield, 83, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Roymayne Gibler, 92, St. Pius X
Thomas Weglowski, 81, St. Pius X
Huntington
Jeannine F. Goings, 92, SS. Peter and Paul
Mishawaka
Mary Ann Koch, 85, St. Bavo
New Carlisle
Irene Wroblewski, 88, St. Stanislaus Kostka
New Haven
Alfrida Dewaelsche, 86, St. John the Baptist
Rose Marie Kemp, 86, St. John the Baptist
Mary Ann Renner, 88, St. John the Baptist
South Bend
Gadiel Ruiz Banuelos, 2 months, St. Adalbert
Kristin Borchers, 48, St. Adalbert
Richard Paczkowski, 96, St. Adalbert
Irene Pajakowski, 104, St. Adalbert
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.