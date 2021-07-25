Todays Catholic
July 25, 2021 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: July 25, 2021

Todays Catholic

Decatur

Bernadette Lengerich, 91, St. Mary of the Assumption

Fort Wayne

Janet Dembickie 74, St. Jude

Doug Haywood, 62, Our Lady of Good Hope

Dr. Andrew J. McCanna, 46, St. Vincent de Paul

Ronald G. Minton, 76, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

Clarke Dippell, 81, St. Pius X

Alex Gattman, 22, St. Pius X

Geraldine Struever, 93, St. Pius X

Mishawaka

Naomi DeNeve, 95, St. Bavo

New Haven

Gloria Lothamer, 89, St. Louis, Besancon

Notre Dame

Sister Joanne Becker, CSC, 78, Our Lady of Loretto

Sister M. Carmen, CSC, 97, Our Lady of Loretto

South Bend

Arlan Banes, 82, Cathedral of Saint Matthew

Michael P. Fodroci, 97, St. Jude 

Elena Gonzales, 70, Cathedral of Saint Matthew

Tom Haluda, 76, Cathedral of Saint Matthew

Philip Haney, 94, Christ the King

Helen J. Isban, 97, St. Adalbert

Irene Ziolkowski, 99, St. Casimir

Wabash

William W. Unger, 76, St. Bernard

* * *

The best news. Delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list today.

SUBSCRIBE