July 25, 2021 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: July 25, 2021
Decatur
Bernadette Lengerich, 91, St. Mary of the Assumption
Fort Wayne
Janet Dembickie 74, St. Jude
Doug Haywood, 62, Our Lady of Good Hope
Dr. Andrew J. McCanna, 46, St. Vincent de Paul
Ronald G. Minton, 76, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Clarke Dippell, 81, St. Pius X
Alex Gattman, 22, St. Pius X
Geraldine Struever, 93, St. Pius X
Mishawaka
Naomi DeNeve, 95, St. Bavo
New Haven
Gloria Lothamer, 89, St. Louis, Besancon
Notre Dame
Sister Joanne Becker, CSC, 78, Our Lady of Loretto
Sister M. Carmen, CSC, 97, Our Lady of Loretto
South Bend
Arlan Banes, 82, Cathedral of Saint Matthew
Michael P. Fodroci, 97, St. Jude
Elena Gonzales, 70, Cathedral of Saint Matthew
Tom Haluda, 76, Cathedral of Saint Matthew
Philip Haney, 94, Christ the King
Helen J. Isban, 97, St. Adalbert
Irene Ziolkowski, 99, St. Casimir
Wabash
William W. Unger, 76, St. Bernard
