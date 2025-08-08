Youth Leaders Gather in Fort Wayne for Formation, Inspiration Todays Catholic

By Jocelyn Rouch and Jessica Tillinghast

The mission of Poured Out: Youth Leadership Summit is to gather emerging youth leaders in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend for a day of formation in order to inspire them with their necessary role as living and active members of the Church and to equip them for vibrant missionary discipleship within their parishes.

What began as an idea at a midday Mass from Anna Laisure, youth ministry associate at St. Charles Borromeo, came to fruition on Saturday, July 19, at the University of Saint Francis. She imagined a gathering of young leaders and youth ministers from parishes throughout the diocese who would come together to have a day of leadership formation. The end goal was to equip and inspire these teens to make a difference in their parish communities.

Leaders in the diocese’s Office of Youth and Young Adult Formation met with Laisure and Stacey Huneck, the youth ministry coordinator at St. Charles Borromeo, to further discern the endeavor. It became apparent that such a leadership event was needed and aligned with the vision of the Office of Youth and Young Adult Formation to form and equip leaders so that they might form and equip others in their own parishes.

As the planning process continued, it became clear that the goals of this summit were to deepen teens’ friendship with God, to encourage them to joyfully embrace Jesus’ call to make disciples, to foster ecclesial commitment within the context of one’s parish, to inspire Spirit-led creativity within one’s personal mission field, and to build leadership skills and resilience. The planning team was able to accomplish these goals through the summit’s keynote speakers, Dr. Alex Giltner, secretary of the diocesan Secretariat for Evangelization and Catechesis, and Meg Hunter-Kilmer, a Catholic speaker and author who works in campus ministry at the University of Notre Dame, as well as small group discussions, an art experience, time with Jesus in Eucharistic adoration, and witness stories of parishioners who have made a difference in their own parishes.

“For me, the best part of the day was having parents attend the different parts of the day,” said Jocelyn Rouch, director of the Office of Youth and Young Adult Formation. “I’ve really wanted to include parent formation in youth events because it’s the parents that can be catalysts for their children’s life in the faith.”

In a talk just for parents, Giltner reaffirmed the great work they were already doing within their families and reminded them of the importance of family catechesis and their role as primary formators. Parents were invited to stay for the first keynote address and then to come back at the end of the day to participate in Mass, which was celebrated by Father Mark Gurtner, vicar general of the diocese, and attend a dinner reception following the Mass.

The patron saint for this day was Venerable Jan Tyranowski, a humble layman living in Nazi-occupied Poland. He was recruited to lead his parish’s youth group after most of the priests of the parish were deported to the Dachau concentration camp in May of 1941. He reluctantly, but dutifully, stepped up for the young men of the parish by leading “Living Rosary” groups to learn and pray with the Mysteries of the Rosary. One young man in the group was doubtful about Marian devotion, worrying it would distract from his relationship with Jesus. Tyranowski assuaged his doubts by introducing him to the works of St. Louis de Montfort. This young man, Karol Wojtyla, would eventually become Pope St. John Paul II. Tyranowski’s story beautifully shows that a simple “yes” to serving one’s community is a “yes” to our universal call to holiness.

We chose Tyranowski as our patron because we want these young people to know that through their baptism and confirmation, God has equipped them with the gifts to uniquely participate in their communities as missionary disciples, just like Tyranowski did.

When asked how this day impacted his faith, Miles Knepper from St. Vincent de Paul Parish said, “It provided me with a deeper understanding of the universal call to holiness lived out within our parish communities.”

Audrey Zink from St. Jude Parish added: “I continue to grow in my faith. Just recently, a member of the parish asked me if I would like to teach about God to kindergarteners, which I said yes. I don’t think I would have been able to answer the call without my faith.”

While this event was piloted in Fort Wayne, there are plans to host a similar event in South Bend next year and rotate locations each summer.

