Young People Show Support at Local Marches for Life Clare Hildebrandt Reporter

“This is the movement of the next generation,” said Abigail Lorenzen, education coordinator for Right to Life of Northeast Indiana. “It’s so encouraging, because the young have not known anything other than [life with abortion].”

On Saturday, January 18, northeast Indiana’s annual March for Life took place in the streets of downtown Fort Wayne. Hundreds marched from Parkview Field to the Allen County Courthouse to show support for life from conception to natural death.

The march began with a rally at Parkview Field, with Indiana Senator Dr. Tyler Johnson thanking the crowd for their assistance in protesting abortion.

“I’m thankful to my great friends across the country who helped me gather pro-life petitions week after week and have conversations about how to move the ball forward in the United States. We worked our way to the Supreme Court, where I had to sit in front of the justices, talk about my case, career, and life helping women.”

He closed with a call to action, urging Hoosiers to continue to support Right to Life of Northeast Indiana.

The weather was cold and the wind was brisk as families sat in the stadium and listened to Johnson. Most wore heavy jackets and scarves, with some little ones wearing snow pants. Despite the frigid temperature, many were thankful for the weather.

“I’m so glad that the rain stopped. We can deal with the wind, but rain is so much worse,” Lorenzen said, wearing her own warm jacket.

A memorable part of the march was seeing the young people in attendance.

“And I love seeing all the babies and also the moms who are pushing the babies,” Lorenzen told Today’s Catholic. “[The Moms] have their own stories. … Often, their moms brought them when they were little. We’ve been doing this for 51 years now, so you have multiple generations who come.”

Through the cold, it was high school and college-age students who carried the banner through the streets.

“I saw a lot of high school kids,” Lorenzen said. “In many ways, [the youth] are survivors. A quarter of their generation is missing [because of abortion] – a quarter of their generation is gone.”

Hannah Garman and Lauren Sly, sophomores at Taylor University, made the trip from Upland to Fort Wayne for the march.

“It was awesome to just look back and see all of the people that were behind us in the march,” Garman told Today’s Catholic.

“Lauren and I both worked at a pregnancy resource center, so we’re both really passionate about the cause. It’s great to just see all the support and the love that surrounds such a controversy in today’s world,” she continued.

Sly was also surprised at the number of people in attendance.

“I had to take a picture of [the crowd] because I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, there are so many people who support [Right to Life] in Fort Wayne!’” she said.

At the end of the march, Garman came to a profound conclusion: “God is still working in people’s lives,” she said, “and He has a plan to use His disciples.”

250 March in South Bend

Griffin McHaffie, outreach manager of Right to Life Michiana, welcomed about 250 people, many of whom were students, to the Knights of Columbus Hall in South Bend on Friday, January 17, for the organization’s annual March for Life.

McHaffie told the crowd that about 100 abortions were done in Indiana in 2024, mostly due to the access to chemical abortions. Many more, he said, were likely performed as people traveled out of state.

The keynote speech was given by Katherine Niswonger, a registered nurse who for years helped with the Abortion Pill Reversal (APR) national hotline. In July of 2017, Niswonger received a call from a local woman by the name of Sarah and was quickly able to connect her with a local doctor. The baby girl was saved, and Niswonger was able to meet Sarah and her daughter many times through the years. Niswonger told the crowd: “All life is precious. … You never know when your life will be a witness.”

Father Brian Florin, pastor of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Goshen, prayed the invocation. Reverend Sylvester Williams Jr. of WUBS 89.7 FM, who is pastor of ICU Ministries in South Bend, offered the benediction. He proclaimed: “Every step you take is a movement to help the unborn. Make each of the steps you will soon take … as a prayer for the unborn.”

‘Amazing’ Pro-Life Community in Elkhart

A large crowd also turned out for Right to Life Michiana’s Rally and Prayer Walk in Elkhart on Saturday, January 18.

A pre-walk rally was held at the Lerner Theatre in Elkhart, which included information booths by pro-life organizations, including the Holy Innocents Pro-Life Action Group of Elkhart County.

Ruth Pletcher, a member of the group, told Today’s Catholic that those in attendance at the rally were stopping to ask questions “and not just walking through and leaving. They’re really interested, and there’s a lot of men here, too, and I’m pleased to see that. They are young men here, and I think the event feels to me like a success.”

Antonio Marchi, executive director of Right to Life Michiana, spoke to the crowd during the rally, saying: “The pro-life community of Elkhart is amazing. Right to Life Michiana is so grateful for the opportunity to come together to pray, express our love and support for moms and babies, and share our concern for the dignity of all human life. We are deeply encouraged by the enthusiasm and faithfulness of the good people of Elkhart. Three years following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, our mission to uphold the sanctity of human life at all stages and to walk with those in need is stronger than ever.”

Clare Hildebrandt is a staff reporter for Today’s Catholic. Phil Niswonger and Jonathan Acierto contributed to this report.

