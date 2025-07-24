Young Adults Learn About the Theology of Music in Fort Wayne Clare Hildebrandt Reporter

On Tuesday, July 15, more than 100 young adults in Fort Wayne gathered at the second session of the summer Theology on Tap series, with the theme “A Taste of Heaven.” Father Royce Gregerson, pastor at Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church in Fort Wayne, spoke on the theology of music and described how music is a taste of heaven for those on earth, lifting up souls with its beautiful harmonies.

“Good art imitates nature,” Father Gregerson said. “And this good art leads us back to the goodness of God in our daily lives.”

He continued: “Music has this ability to restore. … We need to ask ourselves if it beats to the rhythm of the world or if it brings me to the goodness of creation.”

Dr. Mateo Nicholson recently moved to Fort Wayne after completing medical school and residency. Familiar with

Theology on Tap in his hometown of Milwaukee, Nicholson knew he could meet like-minded friends at the gatherings.

“I think it’s really important for Catholic young adults to meet others and have a place for community,” Nicholson told Today’s Catholic. “With moving around, I’ve known about Theology on Tap for a while now. It is a great opportunity to meet new people and also be educated.”

He added: “I liked Father Royce’s talk because he incorporated different clips and pieces of art, which made it fun and entertaining. I plan to be more intentional when listening to certain lyrics of songs after hearing that.”

Dani Prudden, an English teacher at St. Mary Catholic School in Avila, told Today’s Catholic that she learned a lot from the Theology on Tap session.

“What is good music and what is bad music?” Prudden said, reflecting on Father Gregerson’s talk. “I liked that Father Royce said certain music can exacerbate the Fall rather than promote communion with God and with one another. I’ve had to look at my 4,000 songs on Spotify and say some of it doesn’t serve me any more since coming back to the Church.”

Prudden continued: “I’m not the most social person in general, and before coming back into the Church, I felt very isolated. It is beautiful to come to Theology on Tap and easily meet people. There is a technological alienation going on today, and we really need to build bonds,” she said.

At Theology on Tap, young adults can build authentic friendships based on the love of Christ.

“I get to hear people’s stories at Theology on Tap about their faith lives,” Prudden said. “It makes me think of the Scripture, ‘Where there is more than one that gathers, I am there.’ You can really feel that at an event like Theology on Tap.”

Clare Hildebrandt is a staff writer for Today’s Catholic.

