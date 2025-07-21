Young Actors Perform ‘Lion King Jr.’ Clare Hildebrandt Reporter

Staff and students of several Fort Wayne-area Catholic Schools put on a production of “Lion King Jr.” on Friday, July 18, and Saturday, July 19, impressing crowds with booming vocals and synchronized dance numbers.

Maddie Kindler, director of the show, was inspired to start an acting workshop for students after witnessing a decline in high school theatre participation. A teacher at St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel, Kindler believed she and some trusted friends could help to revive the arts in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend through encouraging participation among younger students.

Fifty students from third through ninth grade participated in this intensive program. The group represented six schools: Our Lady of Good Hope, St. Vincent de Paul, St. Charles Borromeo, Most Precious Blood, St Jude, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel, and Aboite Elementary.

“The fine arts are also sometimes the ‘forgotten arts,’ and they are what have been lacking the most recently. It is really meaningful when the students can go to high school and feel confident enough to sing at Mass. We want students to be confident enough to sing solos and grow in their own craft as individuals.”

Lily Oberhausen, a student at Our Lady of Good Hope, who played Nala, told Today’s Catholic: “This time is my first lead role, and I’ve really come to enjoy it. My best friend, Ellie, who played Rafiki, really has inspired me to just come here, because I’ve seen her do amazing plays,” she explained.

Alex Ealing, a student at St. Vincent de Paul, embraced his lead role of Scar with much practice.

“I am proud of everybody who was in the play. Being able to put together a show in six weeks is just awesome,” he explained. “I like theater just for the satisfaction of finally performing and putting everything together.”

Mina Johnson, a fellow student at St. Vincent de Paul, took on the role as Nala’s mother.

“I feel sad because it is over, but it has been so much fun. I’m happy because we did it. It was so much fun to perform with friends,” she said.

Clare Hildebrandt is a staff writer for Today’s Catholic.

