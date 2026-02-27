‘You Can Physically Feel His Presence in the Room’ Todays Catholic

Coming out of eighth grade, there were multiple high schools in the South Bend area that I could have chosen to attend. Ultimately, I decided on Marian High School in Mishawaka, and it has been a great choice for me, as my experience at Marian has revealed a spiritual atmosphere that feels less like a requirement and more like a breath of life into all our students and staff.

Our campus ministry team, led by Mr. Patrick Smith and Mrs. Caitie Cataldo, fosters a sense of community and is a very significant part of our school in ways such as retreats, praying the Rosary weekly with the entire school, making the Sacrament of Confession available, as well as weekly Mass, adoration, Bible study, and so much more. It is not just about rituals; it is about creating a space where students and staff can grow in their personal relationship with God.

Another way our campus ministry team connects our students with Christ is through 20-minute retreats that are held during homeroom period on Wednesdays or Thursdays. Coming from a non-Catholic family, I thought it would be harder for me to live out my faith at Marian because some of our beliefs are not the same, but I soon came to find out it is just as easy as if I was going to a school sponsored by my own religious tradition. I realized this when I went to the last 20-minute retreat.

During my freshman year last year, I did not go to any of these retreats; I was not Catholic, so I thought, what’s the point? I soon found out that it was nothing like I had expected. Walking into the retreat made me feel a bit nervous, but as soon as I got there and heard the music, I could instantly feel God’s presence within the room. These retreats are mainly comprised of praise and worship music that accompany Eucharistic adoration, and these elements have really impacted me. I am not sure what it is, but with everyone there and with all the voices combined in praising God, it just really shows you that you are not alone, and you can physically feel His presence in the room.

At the end of the retreat, we gathered into small groups and talked about how these retreats made us feel and what God could be telling us through these retreats. Within my small group, we talked about how nice it is to get away from the stress of school, friends, drama, and just life in general and just sit with the Lord and rejoice, even if for just 20 minutes. Many people, including myself, said the retreat was very calming. It felt like you could take a moment and breathe without any worry or anything that had been bothering you that day or week.

These retreats provide a moment for students to get away from worldly things and to take a second to be calm and in the presence of the Lord. They give students a safe place to express their faith without them feeling judged. They also bring students and staff together in a way in which only Christ can do.

For anyone looking for a school that prioritizes mental well-being and spiritual connection alongside academics, Marian offers a unique sanctuary. It is a place where students are brought together in a way only Christ can achieve.

Alena Kim is a sophomore at Marian High School.

* * *