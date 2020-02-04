You Can Lend a Hand luncheons honor Catholic schoolteachers
A complete list of all award winners can be found here.
Jennifer Barton
At the You Can Lend a Hand luncheons in Fort Wayne and South Bend in January, Msgr. J. William Lester Awards were given to individuals who have honored the monsignor’s legacy in Catholic schools and parishes of the diocese. In Fort Wayne, the 2020 award went to Catherine and James Cicchiello, pictured with Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades on Jan. 28.
Nate Proulx
At the South Bend luncheon Jan. 30, the Msgr. J. William Lester Award went to three couples: Matthew and Sharon Edmonds, Michael and Connie Joines and Thomas and Anita Veldman.
Click here for more photos from the events.
Nate Proulx
Principal Jill Miller of Queen of Peace School, Mishawaka, receives the Mother Theodore Guerin Award at the South Bend You Can Lend a Hand luncheon.
Jennifer Barton
In addition to recognizing outstanding Catholic schoolteachers of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend at the You Can Lend a Hand luncheons, an outstanding school administrator was also honored with the Mother Theodore Guerin Award. Above, at the Fort Wayne luncheon, St. Jude School principal Mike Obergfell receives the award from Bishop Rhoades.
* * *
