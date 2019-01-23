WYD: Day 3 of the pilgrimage Stephanie Patka Secretariat Director of Communications

Tuesday, Jan. 22

A trip to Panama would not be complete without a visit to one of the most famous canals in the world — the locks of the Panama Canal. Pilgrims from the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend had the opportunity to visit the incredible site in their World Youth Day pilgrimage on Tuesday, Jan. 22. Tour guides for the group noted that they were fortunate to arrive on such a busy day and be able to witness the lock filling in 18 minutes, moving the humongous barge forward. The business side of the canal is an enterprise that boasts of profits of more than several trillion dollars a year, with over a billion of those dollars going to subsidize government programs like social security as well as care for the poor and vulnerable.

In the afternoon, diocesan pilgrims donned shirts designed in a Marian hue of blue and proudly displaying the World Youth Day theme of Mary’s fiat, “Let it be done to me according to Your Word,” and walked approximately two miles to celebrate the opening Mass of World Youth Day. According to the Local Organizing Committee of World Youth Day, 75,000 people, including young people, priests and bishops, attended the opening Mass on Santa María la Antigua Field. Msgr. José Domingo Ulloa Mendieta, OSA, gave the homily during the Mass welcoming the pilgrims. Click here to read it in its entirety.

* * *