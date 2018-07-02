World Refugee Day open house
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend hosted an open house the afternoon of June 20 in observance of World Refugee Day. The event was designed to “bring a ray of hope into the eyes and hearts of refugees and of those who have been forcibly displaced.” At left, Paw Kadoe and her children Dexton and Aloe, former refugees from Myanmar, were among those who enjoyed gifts of food and lighthearted entertainment at the Archbishop Noll Catholic Center, Fort Wayne. — Jodi Marlin
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend hosted an open house the afternoon of June 20 in observance of World Refugee Day. The event was designed to “bring a ray of hope into the eyes and hearts of refugees and of those who have been forcibly displaced.” Above, Belle Kadoe and Cuebie Aye, whose families fled Myanmar, were among those who enjoyed gifts of food and lighthearted entertainment at the Archbishop Noll Catholic Center, Fort Wayne. — Jodi Marlin
A group of exchange students from Fort Wayne’s sister city in Myanmar attended the open house. From left are Kay Thi Tun, Thein Min Htike, Fort Wayne resident Aung Tun, Zwe Htet Aung and Catholic Charities Resettlement program director Nyein Chan. — Jodi Marlin
* * *
