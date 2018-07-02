World Refugee Day open house Jodi Marlin Publications Manager

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend hosted an open house the afternoon of June 20 in observance of World Refugee Day. The event was designed to “bring a ray of hope into the eyes and hearts of refugees and of those who have been forcibly displaced.” At left, Paw Kadoe and her children Dexton and Aloe, former refugees from Myanmar, were among those who enjoyed gifts of food and lighthearted entertainment at the Archbishop Noll Catholic Center, Fort Wayne. — Jodi Marlin

* * *